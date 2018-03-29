Sunac China has set aside 16.6 billion yuan (US$2.62 billion) for possible losses related to its investment and guarantees in the debt-laden Leshi Internet Information and Technology, after conceding that efforts to revitalise the company have been inconclusive.

Sunac, the fourth-largest developer in China by sales value, announced the provision in its 2017 annual results filed Thursday morning. The provision figure includes a 9.98 billion yuan for debt write down, 2.1 billion yuan of impaired loan, and 4.48 billion yuan for investment losses.

The company also reported a net profit of 11 billion yuan related to its property business for 2017, representing an increase of 344 per cent compared to last year.

Other expenses and losses increased to 10.68 billion yuan in 2017, mainly due to the impairment provision related to Leshi companies last year, said chairman Sun Hongbin in a company statement.

“This will have a greater impact on the profit of the company for 2017,” Sun said in the statement.

“However, the company still holds a positive view about the development prospects of large-screen operations and content in the long run, and believe that New Leshi Zhijia and Le Vision Pictures will accelerate its business development gradually by eliminating the external adverse effects and

overcoming staged difficulties.”

Sunac also reported core profit attributable to owners of the company of 11.12 billion yuan, representing a growth rate of around 259.1 per cent

Earlier this month, Sun resigned as chairman of Leshi Internet Information & Technology citing “job adjustments”, ahead of the expiration of his term on October 13.

Sun took up the role in July, following an agreement by Sunac to inject 15 billion yuan into the media conglomerate in January, 2017. The investment saw Sunac acquire a 8.61 per cent stake in Leshi and a 33.5 per cent stake in Leshi Zhixin.

Other loans and guarantees brought the total investment to nearly 20 billion yuan.

Leshi Internet Information and Technology, the Shenzhen-listed video streaming arm of LeEco conglomerate, previously controlled by entrepreneur Jia Yueting, reported a loss of 11.6 billion yuan for 2017.

In an interview last week, Sun said that institutional investors had basically exited Leshi’s stock, leaving it largely the domain of speculative investment driven by retail investors.

He said Leshi could choose to restructure, hold an asset sale, or delist, with none of the options likely to lead to recovery of Sunac’s 20 billion yuan investment.

Hong Kong listed shares of Sunac fell 2.7 per cent to HK$29.10 in midmorning trade on Thursday.