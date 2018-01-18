The sale this week of a residential site in Kowloon for a record price and a surge in the city’s stock market has fanned the flames of Hong Kong’s red-hot housing market, with developers as well as individual owners rushing to take advantage of positive sentiment in the sector.

CK Asset Holdings has revised upwards its target price for the tender of nine villas at Stars By The Harbour in Hung Hom by HK$300 million (US$38.36 million), or 20 per cent, to HK$2.16 billion.

William Kwok, a director at Cheung Kong Real Estate, a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Asset, said the company was likely to sell the villas to a single buyer.

Hong Kong still the most expensive Asian city for expat executives to rent

Hours later, Henderson Land Development cut the discount at its High Park Grand in Prince Edward to 15 per cent from 18 per cent, according to agents. The developer had nine units on offer, each measuring over 1,000 sq ft, at discounted prices ranging from HK$21 million to HK$24 million, or HK$20,360 to HK$23,540 per square foot, on Sunday.

“It shows developers’ optimism about the market outlook after the Kowloon land price set a record. Also buoyed by the wealth effect of a bull run in the stock market, developers is likely to speed up their marketing for new projects,” said Sammy Po, chief executive of Midland Realty’s residential department.

Also driving the positive outlook was the sale on Tuesday of a residential site in Kowloon Tong for HK$28,531 per square foot on Tuesday, making it the priciest plot of land in Kowloon. The Lands Department awarded the plot to Wharf Holdings for HK$12.45 billion.

Lam Chung Man, a director at Ricacorp Properties’ Kowloon branch, said owners in Kowloon Tong had instantly increased the asking price for their flats after the sale.

“Some of them mark up prices every day. The land sale has added fuel to the fire,” he said.

Wharf wins luxury residential site in Kowloon Tong for record price

“The land price is even more expensive than flats currently going for an average price of around HK$20,000 per square foot in Kowloon Tong,” said Lam. “In response to the good news, owners have raised their asking prices by 10 per cent to 20 per cent.”

Terence Lau, a senior sales director at Midland Realty’s Beacon Hill branch, said flats were being offered for between HK$10 million and HK$70 million in Kowloon Tong, which is a luxury residential area.

“A 10 per cent increase equates to at least HK$1 million up for a flat that costs HK$10 million,” said Lau. He said sales in the secondary market could drop in the coming week.

The impact has spilled over to other major housing estates in Hong Kong.

“Prices at Taikoo Shing have set new records every month. We have seen more buyers, cashed up from the stock market, shifting to buy property and further lifting prices,” said Rick Wan, a director at Hong Kong Property’s Taikoo Shing branch.

Morgan Stanley said average selling prices and strong sell-through rates for projects have been driving positive sentiment in the second half of 2017, and it expected home prices to increase 5 per cent in the first half of this year.

“But in the second half of 2018, we will see several headwinds developing, resulting in property prices declining by 5 per cent and full-year primary volumes declining by 10 per cent on shrinking pre-sale pipelines and lower investment demand,” according to its research note.