Hong Kong’s secondary home prices rose for a 21st month in December, led by gains in small flats, government data has revealed.

The home price index edged 1.4 per cent higher to 352.8, according to data released by the Rating and Valuation Department on Wednesday. This compared with a gain of 1.22 per cent in November.

Prices for small flats with unit sizes less than 40 square metre – or 430 square feet – increased at their fastest pace, growing by 1.54 per cent in December.

“As home prices continue rising, prospective buyers have no choice but to go for micro flats with sizes less than 200 square feet,” said Derek Chan, the head of research at Ricacrop Properties.

Among 50 housing estates monitored by Ricacrop, he said only Kingswood Villas in Tin Shui Wai had flats priced below HK$10,000 (US$1,278.65) per square feet.

The average transaction prices at Kingswood Villas were HK$9,426 per square foot.

He said: “Flats worth below HK$10,000 per square foot will totally disappear within six months as prices go up quickly.”

However, the demand for property remained strong as buyers and investors splashed HK$56.4 billion on flats, shops, industrial units and car parking spaces as of January 26, the highest single monthly figure since 2015.

The rental index also increased by 0.26 per cent to 187.3 in December.