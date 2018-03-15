Swire Pacific, one of Asia’s largest conglomerates, saw underlying profit surge 55 per cent last year, as strong property income offset losses from aviation and marine services.

Excluding revaluation gains on investment properties, underlying profit was HK$4.74 billion in the year ended December, according to the firm’s filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

It was lower than the HK$5.27 billion average estimate of five analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The group, whose business empire spans aviation, real estate and offshore marine services, said turnover rose 29 per cent to HK$80.28 billion. A final dividend of HK$1.1 per share will be issued.

“The results of the group in 2017 were affected by difficult market conditions facing our aviation and marine services divisions. Overcapacity in the passenger market led to intense competition with other airlines and continued pressure on yields on many of our airlines’ key routes,” said chairman John Slosar in the company statement.

Swire Pacific said the attributable loss from Cathay Pacific was HK$567 million, while the marine services division accounted for a loss of HK$2.23 billion.

On Wednesday Cathay Pacific, in which the group owns a 45 per cent stake, reported a net loss of HK$1.25 billion in 2017, more than double that of the previous year.

However, its property division contributed a profit of HK$6.4 billion last year, up 11 per cent from 2016.

“The difficult market conditions faced by some of our businesses have led them to take measures to reduce costs and to improve efficiency where possible and to focus on profitable core operations. This should serve us well in the longer term,” said Slosar.

The lower-than-expected earnings come a few weeks after Swire Group named a sixth generation descendant, Merlin Bingham Swire, to take over as chairman of Swire Pacific and Swire Properties on July 1.

Slosar, Swire Pacific’s chairman since 2014, will retire, although he will remain chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways.

Swire Pacific owns an 82 per cent stake in Swire Properties, which builds offices and manages shopping centres in Hong Kong and in the mainland and which saw its underlying profit, excluding revaluation gains on investment properties, increase 10.12 per cent to HK$7.83 billion. Turnover rose 11 per cent to HK$18.55 billion.

That was slightly higher than the HK$7.76 billion average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Bloomberg. Swire Properties has decided to pay a final dividend of 52 HK cents per share, up from 48 HK cents in 2016.

Including a HK$26.84 billion revaluation gain on investment properties, net profit increased 126 per cent to HK$33.95 billion. In 2016, the revaluation gain on investment properties was HK$9.6 billion.

Before the earnings results announcements, Swire Pacific shares rose 0.9 per cent to HK$80.75, and Swire Properties was up 1 per cent to HK$27.8 at Thursday morning close.