China’s property market showed signs of cooling in February, as fewer cities reported price gains for the month compared to January, according to the latest official figures.

The slowdown was most pronounced in first and second-tier cities, while third-tier cities carried the bulk of the price gains, Liu Jianwei, senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, said in a statement on Monday.

New home prices rose in 44 of 70 cities tracked in February, compared with 52 that reported price gains in January, the statistics bureau data showed.

New home prices were lower in 16 cities and unchanged in 10, according to the data which excluded government-subsidised housing.

Home prices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen were lower than February’s level and down from the same level a year-earlier, the statistics bureau said.

On a broad average basis, new home prices trended higher by 5.2 per cent in February on year, and were 0.2 per cent higher from January, according to calculations by Reuters.

New home prices have levelled out in China’s biggest cities in recent months as officials stepped up efforts to tap the brakes by focusing on stable property market development this year.

Prices in Shenzhen fell 0.6 per cent from a year ago while prices in Guangzhou were down 0.4 per cent. Prices in Shanghai and Beijing were both down 0.2 per cent from a year earlier.