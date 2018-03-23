The number of private flats being completed in Hong Kong will not meet the government’s supply target of 20,000 units until 2019, providing further evidence that home prices are likely to continue to trend higher, at least this year.

The number of completed flats is expected to edge up 1.9 per cent to 18,130 this year, and further rise to 20,370 in 2019, according to preliminary data released by the Rating and Valuation Department in its annual review on the local property market on Friday.

“The progress of construction work is beyond the government’s control as developers will adjust the completion of flats within the required deadline set in the land sale document,” said Thomas Lam, a senior director of Knight Frank.

“So far, I don’t see any reason for home prices to decline as the interest rate is still low in Hong Kong,” he said.

Home prices in Hong Kong rose for the 22nd consecutive month in January, with the price index soaring to a record 357.5, according to Rating and Valuation.

As 209 sq ft Pok Fu Lam flat sells for HK$7.86 million, any wonder why one in four Hongkongers can’t ever afford a home?

A survey announced by Australia-based property data compiler REA on Tuesday showed one in four residents in the city said they had no hope of ever being able to afford a local home.

Still, the estimated completion figure for this year was more than double the 8,250 flats completed in 2013.

In terms of location, 54 per cent of new home completions were in the New Territories, 38 per cent in Kowloon and 8 per cent on Hong Kong Island.

In January, there were only 334 private units completed, down 80 per cent from 3,189 units completed in December, according to figures released by the Buildings Department on Thursday.

Among districts, Yuen Long, Kowloon City and Sai Kung accounted for 58 per cent of the completions, the department said.

The vacancy rate stood at 3.7 per cent of total stock, or 42,940 units in 2017, reflecting a decline of 0.1 per cent from 2016.