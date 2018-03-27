Let’s take another look at land use planning and regulation
Related topics
In the world of “mega”, “smart” and “liveable” cities much is written about
innovation and technology and the need for new and creative drivers to revitalise
economic growth. However, many of those excited by their visions for the future
overlook the “legacy” ecosystems and regulatory structures which form the
platform on which their brave new world has to take root. These legacy systems
include not only long established legislative frameworks with their embedded
guidelines, administrative systems and practice notes. They also include
associated civil service and corporate mindsets, cultures and comfort zones which
have developed over many years of familiar decision making parameters and safe,
well understood methods of implementation and delivery.
Hong Kong’s well-regulated governance policies and delivery mechanisms have
stood it in good stead over the years, providing certainty and ensuring a generally
level playing field. However, more recently, innovative business models and
increasingly rapid technological changes have found many of our regulations a
barrier rather than a benefit and as such inflexible and unwelcoming. This in turn
has constrained the speed of local innovation, the adoption of some new
technologies and a general feeling that Hong Kong is losing its cutting edge while
other cities and countries are moving ahead.
Clearly, open and trustworthy regulation in areas impacting medical standards,
food security and other such life and death livelihood issues have to be
maintained but even these need regular review and update to ensure that they
remain relevant and recognise changes dictated by new knowledge and
experience. Equally we need to put in place new standard requirements in the
areas of environmental performance and to ensure a sustainable future.
It seems we need new “frameworks” to ensure a more liveable city and a better
quality of life for our residents but, within these frameworks, a more flexible,
performance related, regulatory regime which will encourage innovation and the
introduction of meaningful new technologies. The city needs to regularly
regenerate itself to enable it to remain relevant and attractive to highly qualified,
much needed talent and to improve living conditions for all. It is therefore
essential that legislative and regulatory frameworks keep up with the times.
A good start in Hong Kong would be to carry out regulatory impact assessments of
all new and existing legislation to ensure it is clear, transparent, continues to be
valid and delivers on its stated objectives. All legislation also needs to be
consistent with all existing policies, institutional arrangements and current
regulations and assessed from the perspective of its incremental impact on
business or society – a reluctance to take into consideration associated or
incremental impacts results in flawed assessment outcomes
Clarity and provisions which are consistent with current conditions should be the
drivers so that the community understands the objectives and government can
commit to pursuing compliance. Allowing old policies or administrative
approaches to overrun their sell-by dates has led to much of the criticism
currently facing the Lands, Planning, Buildings and Fire Services Departments.
Regulatory controls also need to be reviewed in the light of new and anticipated
developments in the fields of innovation and technology – subject only to genuine
ethical and public safety concerns, Government should not be standing in the way
of progress. We need a balance between enabling new discoveries and
protecting local consumers.
From my own experience, it has become apparent that there is a requirement for
an urgent review not only of the regulatory arrangements and frameworks which
govern all aspects of land use planning, land tenure and administration and all
aspects of current building regulations but also their impact on, and integration
with, the many other institutional arrangements and regulations.
We also need to review our business frameworks and respond pragmatically to
the community’s wish to take advantage of new technologies. While privacy and
safety are both important, many new technology driven business solutions offer
significant potential commercial and social applications. Hong Kong needs to be
in a position to take advantage of these opportunities while ensuring our “rule of
law” remains respected and fit for purpose but also up-to-date and future
friendly.
Such a regulatory review needs to include
not only ordinances, but also practice notes and administrative guidelines. It is
understood that it might take several years to complete and may need to tap the
resources of private sector consultants; however if no action is taken, the situation
can only get worse.
Given that 2017 was another year of high government revenues, 2018 would be
an excellent year to start the process, establish a high level, adequately resourced
Regulatory Review Office and take the first steps to ensuring that Hong Kong
maintains its reputation as an exciting, efficient, forward looking and adaptable
city.
Margaret Brooke is chief executive officer of Professional Property Services
business-article-page
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: