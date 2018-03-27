Let’s take another look at land use planning and regulation

In the world of “mega”, “smart” and “liveable” cities much is written about

innovation and technology and the need for new and creative drivers to revitalise

economic growth. However, many of those excited by their visions for the future

overlook the “legacy” ecosystems and regulatory structures which form the

platform on which their brave new world has to take root. These legacy systems

include not only long established legislative frameworks with their embedded

guidelines, administrative systems and practice notes. They also include

associated civil service and corporate mindsets, cultures and comfort zones which

have developed over many years of familiar decision making parameters and safe,

well understood methods of implementation and delivery.

Hong Kong’s well-regulated governance policies and delivery mechanisms have

stood it in good stead over the years, providing certainty and ensuring a generally

level playing field. However, more recently, innovative business models and

increasingly rapid technological changes have found many of our regulations a

barrier rather than a benefit and as such inflexible and unwelcoming. This in turn

has constrained the speed of local innovation, the adoption of some new

technologies and a general feeling that Hong Kong is losing its cutting edge while

other cities and countries are moving ahead.

Clearly, open and trustworthy regulation in areas impacting medical standards,

food security and other such life and death livelihood issues have to be

maintained but even these need regular review and update to ensure that they

remain relevant and recognise changes dictated by new knowledge and

experience. Equally we need to put in place new standard requirements in the

areas of environmental performance and to ensure a sustainable future.

It seems we need new “frameworks” to ensure a more liveable city and a better

quality of life for our residents but, within these frameworks, a more flexible,

performance related, regulatory regime which will encourage innovation and the

introduction of meaningful new technologies. The city needs to regularly

regenerate itself to enable it to remain relevant and attractive to highly qualified,

much needed talent and to improve living conditions for all. It is therefore

essential that legislative and regulatory frameworks keep up with the times.

A good start in Hong Kong would be to carry out regulatory impact assessments of

all new and existing legislation to ensure it is clear, transparent, continues to be

valid and delivers on its stated objectives. All legislation also needs to be

consistent with all existing policies, institutional arrangements and current

regulations and assessed from the perspective of its incremental impact on

business or society – a reluctance to take into consideration associated or

incremental impacts results in flawed assessment outcomes

Clarity and provisions which are consistent with current conditions should be the

drivers so that the community understands the objectives and government can

commit to pursuing compliance. Allowing old policies or administrative

approaches to overrun their sell-by dates has led to much of the criticism

currently facing the Lands, Planning, Buildings and Fire Services Departments.

Regulatory controls also need to be reviewed in the light of new and anticipated

developments in the fields of innovation and technology – subject only to genuine

ethical and public safety concerns, Government should not be standing in the way

of progress. We need a balance between enabling new discoveries and

protecting local consumers.

From my own experience, it has become apparent that there is a requirement for

an urgent review not only of the regulatory arrangements and frameworks which

govern all aspects of land use planning, land tenure and administration and all

aspects of current building regulations but also their impact on, and integration

with, the many other institutional arrangements and regulations.

We also need to review our business frameworks and respond pragmatically to

the community’s wish to take advantage of new technologies. While privacy and

safety are both important, many new technology driven business solutions offer

significant potential commercial and social applications. Hong Kong needs to be

in a position to take advantage of these opportunities while ensuring our “rule of

law” remains respected and fit for purpose but also up-to-date and future

friendly.

Such a regulatory review needs to include

not only ordinances, but also practice notes and administrative guidelines. It is

understood that it might take several years to complete and may need to tap the

resources of private sector consultants; however if no action is taken, the situation

can only get worse.

Given that 2017 was another year of high government revenues, 2018 would be

an excellent year to start the process, establish a high level, adequately resourced

Regulatory Review Office and take the first steps to ensuring that Hong Kong

maintains its reputation as an exciting, efficient, forward looking and adaptable

city.

Margaret Brooke is chief executive officer of Professional Property Services