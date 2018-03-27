Hui Wing-mau, the chairman of Shanghai-based Shimao Property Holdings, has said his purchase of a stake in The Center, the world’s most expensive office building, will not be affected by a tightening in the mainland credit policy for overseas acquisitions.

“I’m a Hong Kong resident and have lived here for 40 years. My money is here and will not be affected [by the credit tightening],” he said in his first public comments – confirming an earlier report by the South China Morning Post – on the subject, while speaking exclusively to the Post ahead of Shimao Property’s results announcement on Tuesday.

Hui confirmed that he had agreed to acquire a 20 per cent stake in The Center, which is valued at HK$40.2 billion, from Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset Holdings.

The purchase is his biggest personal investment in Hong Kong, he said. “I’m positive about the Hong

Kong office market, and the city will benefit from the future development of the Greater Bay Area,” he said.

Hui is a newly elected standing committee member of China’s top advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The Center, which was the tallest building in Li Ka-shing’s real estate portfolio, had been on the market for more than a year as its price excluded all but the richest buyers.

In November last year, a consortium calling itself CHMT Peaceful Development Asia Property Group emerged as a buyer, agreeing to pay the world’s highest price for an office tower.

The biggest shareholder in CHMT – representing 55 per cent of the consortium – was a little-known, Chinese state-owned company called China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group. The rest of the pie was shared by four Hong Kong investors.

By February, China Energy had dropped out, snared by Beijing’s crackdown on overseas acquisitions and delays in securing approvals to remit funds abroad.

Hui and Pollyanna Chu Lee Yuet-wah, a co-founder of Kingston Financial Group, quickly stepped in.

China Energy’s stake would be split four ways, and Hui would own 20 per cent followed by Chu’s 17 per cent. The remaining 18 per cent would go to two of the four Hong Kong investors who already owned 45 per cent stakes in the building.

These four shareholders comprised Hong Kong investors David Chan Ping-chi, Lo Man-Tuen, Raymond Tsoi Chi-chung and Ma Ah Mok.

The 73-storey tower in downtown Central has 1.2 million square feet (111,483 square metres) of office space, with 13,000 square feet of retail space and 402 car parking lots.

The building, completed in 1998, is an entire steel structure without a concrete core. Its iconic lobby was featured in the Hollywood film The Dark Knight.