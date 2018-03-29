The prices of lived-in homes in Hong Kong soared last month at the fastest pace in 10 months, as buyers rushed to get ahead of an expected increase in mortgage rates, while a shortage of available properties forced buyers to raise their bids in the world’s most expensive real estate market.

An index of secondary market home prices rose 5.8 points, or by 1.6 per cent to 364.1 in February, according to data released by the Rating and Valuation Department, faster than the 1.53-per cent gain in January. The rental index rebounded by 0.1 per cent to 187.5, illustrating an increase in leasing costs, the data showed.

“Property owners aren’t selling until they get a higher offer, as they know there are limited choices available in the secondary market,” said Derek Chan, head of research at Ricacorp Properties in Hong Kong. “It will push up the growth in prices.”

Hong Kong’s home prices have been surging for 23 consecutive months, the longest stretch of a property bull market in a quarter century, making the city the world’s costliest urban centre to live and work in.

The stretch of gains could falter in the second half of 2018, as the city’s commercial banks are poised to raise their mortgage rates, following six increases in interest rates since December 2015.

Hong Kong’s one-month interbank offered rate, or Hibor - upon which most of the city’s mortgages are based - rose to 1.03 per cent on Thursday, up from 0.81 per cent a week earlier.

“It will affect buying sentiment,” said Chan.