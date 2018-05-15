Sun Hung Kai Properties has prevailed in a lacklustre tender for a plot of residential land at Hong Kong’s former Kai Tak airport site, paying a record HK$25.16 billion (US$3.2 billion) for the city’s most expensive land parcel, according to data provided by the Lands Department.

The Kai Tak Arera 1F Site 1 parcel, located next to the Kai Tak subway station, can yield a gross floor area of 1.42 million sq ft.

“It is the new land king. It will fuel further rise in home prices in the area,” said Victor Lai Kin-fai, a managing director at Centaline Surveyors.

The total price translates to HK$17,776 per square foot for the land cost, which means an apartment complex built on the site - squeezed between two commercial parcels previously owned by Nan Fung Development and Lifestyle - will sell for at least HK$38,000 per square foot, after adding in development and construction cost, and the developer’s profit, according to valuers.





The jaw dropping price will put further pressure on Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to ease a housing shortage in the world’s least affordable city to own a home.



Sun Hung Kai, one of the city’s largest land owners, has submitted its bid on its own. In so doing, it beat out competitors including Henderson Land Development, CK Asset Holdings, and a consortium of Sino Land, Kerry Properties, K Wah International with Lifestyle International Holdings.

The winning bid for the site, the 14th piece of Kai Tak land sold by government tender since 2013, smashed the record set last November by a waterfront housing site off Hing Wah Street West in Cheung Sha Wan. That parcel sold for HK$17.28 billion to a venture between Sino Land, Shimao Property Holdings, Wheelock Properties, K Wah and SEA Holdings

In May last year, Nan Fung paid HK$24.6 billion, or HK$12,000 per square foot, for the office-retail-hotel site, while Sogo operator Lifestyle International won a plot that houses the city’s first iconic twin office towers for HK$7.39 billion, or HK$6,733 per square foot, in November 2016.

Surveyors expect units on the latest site would be offered for sale at HK$30,000 per square foot in a bid to cover reasonable profit.