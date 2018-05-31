The prices of lived-in homes in Hong Kong gained for a 25th straight month as the world’s most expensive property market shrugged off concerns about increased supply and an imminent rise in interest rates.

Flats at the smaller end of the spectrum saw the greatest price gains as flats in major housing estates sold at record prices.

An index of secondary-market home prices climbed 1.84 per cent to 375.9 in April, according to data released by the government’s Rating and Valuation Department on Thursday. That’s faster than the 1.15 per cent gain in March.

The rental index advanced 0.42 per cent to 190.3, indicating an increase in leasing costs, the figures showed.

“Buyers are willing to chase after higher prices. They worry that flats will become more expensive if they do no act now,” said Derek Chan, head of research at Ricacorp Properties. “That explains why more homes have sold at record prices.”

The market has digested the likelihood of imminent interest-rate rises and the effect that will have on mortgage repayments, he said. Hong Kong’s housing shortage will not be eased any time soon, he added.

“It is widely expected that mortgage rates will increase by 0.5 percentage points this year. Such a small increase is unlikely to hurt buying sentiment, so home prices will continue rising ,” said Chan.

Prices for tiny flats less than 430 square feet in size gained 1.94 per cent to 414.3. Much bigger homes, with an area greater than 1,722 square feet, increased just 0.15 per cent to 328.4.

The positive mood among homebuyers has been further boosted by the sale of a large residential site in Kai Tak for HK$25.16 billion, or HK$17,776 per square foot, to Sun Hung Kai Properties on May 15. The record price paid at auction for a parcel of land at the site of the city’s former airport demonstrated confidence in the property market outlook, according to analysts.

The land price was even higher than the city’s average home price of HK$13,042 per square foot in April, according to data from Midland Realty. Home prices have gone up 4.96 per cent since January, said Midland.