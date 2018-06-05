A private auction next week of 10 plots of farmland in Yuen Long by a local family has been met with scepticism among surveyors and developers. Yuen Long is an area located in Hong Kong’s New Territories.

The pieces of land, which span 119,000 sq ft, are owned by the Tang family and are estimated to be worth about HK$370 million (US$47.15 million), or HK$3,100 per square foot. The auction is on June 11 and the prices could range from HK$5.23 million for a plot of 1,307 sq ft to HK$125 million for a plot measuring 35,719 sq ft.

With farmland, there are problems regarding infrastructure. Ownership is complicated

“At about HK$3,000 to HK$4,000 per square foot, the prices asked are not cheap. Unless buyers already have land nearby [for combined development],” said Victor Lai, managing director at Centaline Surveyors. And after buying the farmland, a developer will need to pay a premium and undertake a number of procedures before it can build homes on the land.

Lai said the values of the plots might vary, depending on location, size and existing use. “The value of extremely inaccessible land may be as low as about a dozen dollars per square foot,” he said.

The Tang family’s asking price is about 11 per cent higher than the HK$2,800 per square foot Sun Hung Kai Properties paid as land premium for converting farmland in Tuen Mun to residential use in May 2017. The developer reached a settlement worth HK$6.53 billion in land premium with the Lands Department for a 6,000-unit development on Area 54 in Tuen Mun.

Some of the plots are near developments, such as CK Assets’ La Mansion, Sun Hung Kai Properties’ La Grove and New World Development’s Park Signature, and have roads and other infrastructure around them.

“The locations are good, but the sites will not be handed over empty,” Alger Cheng, general manager of the auction department at CS Property Group, the auctioneer of the sites, said, referring to existing occupants on the sites. “Every owner may have different requirements too.”

Centaline’s Lai said mainland developers, who have less experience handling local property, consulted him on whether they should take part in auctions for farmland, which is cheaper but riskier, and he said he had advised them against it, as they did not understand the situation.

“With farmland, there are problems regarding infrastructure. Ownership is complicated.

Environmental charities or concern groups may protest against such developments. Developers also need to compensate existing occupants,” said Lai. He, however, said speculators might still participate in the auction in the hope of future gains.

The auction comes at a time when the Task Force on Land Supply has listed “tapping into private agricultural land reserves” as a short to medium-term land supply option for public consultation. On the one hand, it has been suggested, the government should provide infrastructure near farmland measuring more than 1,000 hectares owned by developers. The developers, on the other hand, must set aside land for affordable housing and pay premiums.

Liber Research Community, a local NGO focusing on land and development policies, challenged the proposal last month and raised concerns about collusion.

Centaline’s Lai was sceptical about the discussion over farmland development through public-private partnerships.

“The discussion has been superficial and slow,” he said. “The government is afraid of being accused of collusion with developers, so it will insist on proper premium payments and might not provide proper infrastructure.”