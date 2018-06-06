The Link Real Estate Investment Trust, Asia’s largest, said on Wednesday that it would buy back 80 million units worth about HK$5.8 billion (US$739 million) as it invests some of the HK$23 billion made from the divestment of some of its properties last year and stronger rental income from its portfolio.

Link, which owns 61,000 car parking spaces and 109 retail properties that are mostly near public housing estates, had sold 17 properties last November.

Link Reit sells 17 Hong Kong malls to Gaw-Goldman venture for HK$23 billion

“We expect to continue further buy-backs of up to 80 million more units in the coming months to neutralise loss in distribution from divestment where market conditions and regulations permit,” it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

Based on Wednesday morning midday trading price of HK$72.85 per share, the buy-back would cost the Reit about HK$5.8 billion.

The company had previously spent HK$4.35 billion to buy back 64.5 million units at an average price of HK$67.43 in the last financial year ended March 2018.

The company also said it would increase its final distribution per unit (DPU) to investors by 9.96 per cent to HK$1.28 for the year ended March 2018 compared with HK$1.16 last year. Link had previously paid an interim DPU of HK$1.21, taking the annual total to HK$2.49.

The total dividend is in line with the consensus estimate of HK$2.49 per share from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Net property income came in at HK$7.66 billion, up 9.6 per cent from last year.

Total revenue amounted to HK$10.02 billion, up 8.3 per cent from the previous year.

Revenue from its car parks amounted to HK$2.05 billion, up 5.5 per cent from last year and rents from its retail and commercial properties jumped 5.3 per cent amounted to HK$7.55 billion from a year earlier.