Fear of interest rates hike, high prices, hit latest property sale

Sales at a luxury residential project by New World Development’s Fleur Pavilia in North Point, started to slow as the day continued on Tuesday, a brief respite in what has been a frenzied market over the past fortnight.

With an imminent interest rate rise – the US Federal Reserve will host a two-day meeting from Wednesday and is expected to announce a quarter-point interest in rate – experts said buyers could have become more worried over meeting increased monthly financial mortgage payments.

As of 5pm, less than half, or 135 units out of 300 up for grabs at Fleur Pavilia had been sold since sales kicked off at 9am. Last week, 237 Fleur Pavilia flats sold for about HK$5.9 billion (US$751 million in its first round of sales.

Sammy Po Siu-ming, chief executive of Midland Realty’s residential division, said frequent sales and high prices have led to the slower response the recently sparky market has become more muted as a result.

“One-bedroom flats have become less popular because of the high prices. Potential buyers of these flats do not have a large budget,” Po said.

A typical one-bedroom, 548 square foot flat being offered at Fleur Pavilia will set you back HK$14.3 million after factoring in 20 per cent discount.

Prices for the latest batch of Fleur Pavilia, which attracted more than 1,400 registrations of interest, have increased by 8 per cent to an average of HK$30,690 per square foot.

The slower Tuesday sales at Fleur Pavilia came after developers pulled in some HK$11.4 billion [US$1.46 billion) for three latest developments (including it) released for sale in the past fortnight alone, possibly stretching market liquidity.

The three are Fleur Pavilia, K Wah International’s Solaria in Tai Po, and Henderson Land Development’s Cetus Square Mile in Tai Kok Tsui near Kowloon’s Mong Kok.

One agent told South China Morning Post, one of the deals at Fleur Pavilia on Tuesday involved the purchase of two three-bedroom flats for about HK$50.6 million alone. While another involved a four-bedroom flat for HK$57.9 million.

At Cetus Square Mile 180 flats have sold for about HK$1.1 billion over the past two weeks. While some 506 flats have already been sold at Solaria for about HK$4.4 billion, again over the past fortnight.

Knight Frank reported on Monday that Hong Kong has now led its Global House Price Index in the first quarter of this year, with average prices ending the 12 months to March up 14.9 per cent.

The index tracks movements in mainstream residential prices across 57 markets using official data.

Since first published in 2008, Hong Kong has held the index’s top spot on 10 different occasions – more than any other market tracked by the respected gauge.

According to Nicholas Holt, head of research for Asia-Pacific at the consultancy, while most Asia-Pacific markets have also seen moderate house price growth in the first quarter of this year, Hong Kong’s 4.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 14.9 per cent year-on-year growth made it the fastest riser globally over the last 12 months.

● Separately, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company has won the development contract of the Tung Chau Street/Kweilin Street Redevelopment Project in Sham Shui Po for about HK$1.03 billion, according to the Urban Renewal Authority on Tuesday.

With a gross floor area of 144,345 square foot, the price per square foot was about HK$7,130.

Analysts said the price was slightly lower than expected, lowering the estimated price of flats could be sold to HK$20,000 per sq ft, down 9 per cent.