Property developers are rushing to offload vacant flats before the government unveils details of a new tax on empty units this month.

Having stood unoccupied for the last five years, New World Development said it will release the last 38 homes in phase one of its Park Villa project in Yuen Long at discounted prices on Saturday. Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) plans to clear its stock of 350 empty apartments at Grand Yoho phase two, adjacent to Yuen Long Station, in the second half of this year. Grand Yoho was completed in mid-2017.

Analysts said more developers would follow suit, fearing the impact of the new levy planned by the government. The move may go some way to easing market concern that they are hoarding flats.

“Developers have to do something in light of growing pressure and the imposition of tax on empty flats,” said Raymond Cheng, head of Hong Kong and China property research at CGS-CIMB Securities.

Alfred Lau, a property analyst at Bocom International, said developers would first unload their inventory in areas where they expect to see limited upside potential.

“With the vacancy tax to be rolled out soon and an imminent increase in interest rates, developers are disposing of these remaining flats before market sentiment deteriorates,” he said.



Details on vacancy tax for Hong Kong flat hoarders coming in June

New World will price its units at Park Villa from HK$36.68 million to HK$51.8 million, according to the company’s project website.

The villas, whose areas range from 3,344 square feet to 4,278 square feet, will go on sale for HK$10,530 to HK$14,742 per square foot after factoring in a discount of as much as 18 per cent.

The development secured an occupation permit in 2013 but has sold just 13 villas so far.

A 3,484 square foot villa will be offered for HK$11,057 per square foot or HK$38.52 million after discount on Saturday, 8 per cent lower than a neighbouring villa of similar dimensions that went for HK$41.85 milllion, or HK$12,012 per square foot, in March.

Victor Lui Ting, deputy managing director at Sun Hung Kai Properties, said there were 550 unsold units at Grand Yoho phase two in Yuen Long Station.

“The sale of 200 units at Grand Yoho will be delayed by the nearby construction work of MTR Corp. The remaining 350 units should be cleared in the second half of this year,” he said.

Five units, measuring 705 square feet to 1,115 square feet, will be offered for tender from June 29 until July 18 with no indicative price.

SHKP is the largest holder of empty flats in the city, with an inventory of 1,000 including at The Cullinan luxury development near Kowloon Station.

Developers’ hoard of empty flats aggravates Hong Kong’s housing crisis. Will a tax fix it?

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor told lawmakers on June 13 that a decision on the vacancy tax would be announced later in June. Lam made it clear that flats should be occupied for residence, instead of stockpiling, adding that a tax would only be implemented after a comprehensive public study and public consultations were carried out.

The Real Estate Developers Association said it would oppose the vacancy tax and that the government’s figure of 9,000 empty flats was misleading.

The group, which represents major developers, argued that only 3,000 units could actually be considered as empty flats.

“Developers are likely to release these 3,000 empty flats in an orderly fashion instead of flooding the market,” said Cheng.

Cheng believes developers would release these 3,000 empty flats in order instead of flooding the market.