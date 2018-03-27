Art Basel events hit the spotlight at H Queen’s in Central

If the curated exhibitions still have you craving more art, then an address with multiple galleries could satiate the most bohemian of interests. Newly opened in Central is the H Queen’s building, and some of the world’s biggest names in the business have gathered here in the heart of Hong Kong, making it a unique destination for art.

Latest in the line-up is Hauser & Wirth, opening its first Asian outpost at this coveted address on March 26, with an inaugural exhibition of paintings and installations by Mark Bradford.

From now until May 12, Galerie Ora-Ora inside H Queen’s is displaying the hauntingly beautiful works of Xiao Xu. His solo show features dark-toned imagery of upended cities colliding with the traditional style of Chinese ink paintings, creating a contrast between past and present as well as between land and water.

Also, the David Zwirner Gallery is launching the first Hong Kong exhibition of German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, the artist known for his bold and experimental style. This exhibition will showcase many new works never seen by the public before. Look forward to vibrant and moving displays such as “Argonaut” and “Evelene” (Post Solar Eclipse).