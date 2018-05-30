Mission Hills Haikou unveils latest act in its growing collection

Mission Hills Haikou moved closer to becoming a one-stop leisure destination for visitors to Haikou, with the opening of the Wet ‘n’ Wild water theme park this month.

Covering an area of 22 square kilometres, Mission Hills Haikou was developed by Mission Hills Group of Hong Kong, operator of Mission Hills in Shenzhen and Dongguan. Located in a volcanic landscape south of the city centre, it is also about 15 minutes by car from the Meilan International Airport.

The resort, opened in March 2010, is a major part of a government-led initiative to make Hainan the sport and leisure capital of Asia, offering visitors top-notch sporting and wellness experiences. The integrated resort features world-class leisure, sport, recreation, entertainment, dining, shopping and accommodation facilities, including golf courses, a luxury hotel and a huge shopping centre. Other major attractions include a movie-themed town, the new water-theme park and two eco-trails.

Mission Hills Haikou has 10 international standard 18-hole golf courses. All 10 layouts were designed and built by Brian Curley’s Schmidt-Curley Design, which has been acclaimed the “No 1 Golf Course Architect in Asia-Pacific” and one of the world’s “most influential” design companies.

The Black Stone course, or the “No 1”, is the flagship course of the resort. The 7,808-yard (7,140-metre) course covers an area of 350 acres (141.6 hectares), weaving through a beautiful landscape of mature trees, lava rock and rock formation, lakes and wetlands. Extensive spectator mounding was provided for fans.

Mission Hills Haikou also supports the development of other professional sports in China. These include the establishment of the NBA Basketball School for players from junior to professional levels, and FCB Escola, Barcelona’s first soccer academy outside Spain with 20 football pitches and state-of-the-art facilities.

For accommodation, the 18-storey Mission Hills Hotel offers 539 suites and villas, including four presidential suite duplexes, each with an area of 350 square metres. The hotel provides a variety of meeting and event space, with the grand ballroom capable of hosting 1,600 people. Food and beverage facilities at the clubhouse include a Chinese restaurant, an international dining restaurant and a lounge. The hotel has a bar and grill restaurant; bistro, and a Japanese restaurant.

Other facilities include a spa with 61 treatment rooms and 29 villas, volcanic mineral springs with 168 hot and cold springs, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a man-made beach, and a water theme park. The hotel has a large pro shop selling a range of golf and sports equipment, a ladies’ boutique and a gift shop.

The Movie Town Haikou has become one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city since its opening in December 2013. Located next to the golf courses, it is a joint project between the Mission Hills Group, famous film director Feng Xiaogang and leading film production studio Huayi Brothers. The movie town features architecture inspired by settings from Feng’s most popular movies, such as Back To 1942, Tangshan Earthquake and If You Are the One, showcasing China’s changing landscape over the past century.

Other attractions include its key districts. These include 1942 Street, Nanyang Street, Traditional Beijing Street, Church and Square, Park View Areas, Avenue of Stars and The Movie Studio, which hosts several large movie studios with a total area of 8,000 square metres.

Centreville is the shopping and entertainment precinct of Mission Hills Haikou, a huge complex covering an area of 240,000 square metres. Designed under the Hopsca (hotel, office, park, shopping, culture and art) concept, which aims to become a trendy lifestyle hub in Haikou with a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment and lifestyle options. The complex includes the Lan Kwai Fong bar and dining street, and a Teddy Bear museum.

More than 60 per cent of the shops and facilities have opened. More are expected to move in by end of the year. In the evenings, Centreville turns into an entertainment venue with performances such as a spectacular lakeside water show with music and lighting.

Wet ’n’ Wild Haikou became the latest addition to Centreville’s recreational facilities on May 1. It is the city’s first international water park operated by Village Roadshow Theme Parks of Australia, the largest theme park operator in that country. Wet ‘n’ Wild Haikou offers more than 30 slides, pools and attractions, including slides for all ages, and family-friendly attractions such as the Wild Water Bay, a Wave Pool and a digital screen.