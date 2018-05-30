Haikou’s convention and exhibition industry hits world stage

The convention and exhibition industry in Haikou is growing and is expected to play a key role in the city’s economic transformation, contributing estimated revenue of 20 billion yuan (HK$24.55 billion) by 2020.

Last year, Haikou hosted 8,002 conventions and exhibitions, up 27 per cent from 2016, accounting for 49 per cent of all events held in Hainan province. Among the events, 46 each had more than 1,000 delegates. There were 20 international events during the year, including the International Congress on Analytical Sciences in May with nearly 1,000 delegates.

According to Cai Qiao, head of the Haikou Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the bureau is promoting the city overseas. It is introducing the local environment and incentives to encourage more event organisers to host their events in the city. It also has a 20-member think tank and 15 convention ambassadors to improve the awareness of Haikou overseas.

Last year, the bureau became one of five Chinese members of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), an important step in ensuring the city is firmly on the map for international events.

Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, which opened in July 2011, is the largest convention and exhibition venue in Haikou, covering a total area of 320,000 square metres. The complex, which cost 1.38 billion yuan to build, comprises an exhibition centre and a convention centre.

The exhibition centre occupies 70,000 square metres, including three exhibition halls and a 4,700 square metre reception hall that can accommodate 5,000 people. The convention centre covers an area of 42,000 square metres, including a multipurpose hall for 2,000 people, a theatre for 1,800 people, an international convention hall for 600 people, 27 small to medium-sized meeting rooms, and 18 VIP reception rooms.

Meanwhile, construction has started on the Guilinyang International Tropical Agriculture Convention and Exhibition Center in the Meilan District near the airport. Due for completion by 2020, it will have a construction area of 400,000 square metres. The city also plans to build a convention centre at the Wuyuan River Cultural and Sports Centre.

Expected to be completed before 2020, the centre will have a construction area of 80,000 to 100,000 square metres.

Haikou plans to host about 9,000 events this year, including 310 large-scale events (each with more than 3,000 delegates, or exhibition space of over 5,000 square metres). Total revenue from the convention and exhibition industry is expected to reach 12 billion yuan, up 20 per cent from 2017.