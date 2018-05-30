City of Haikou recognises need for healthy green spaces

Haikou is set amid the splendour of a tropical island, surrounded by the ocean, beaches, lush plantations and rolling green hills.

Within the city, however, there is a need for a conscious effort to maintain green spaces for the urbanites who are not always able to take time off and visit the special wild places around Haikou. Sometimes people need to just walk down the street, go to the nearest park, and stroll along to gather their thoughts and rejuvenate their spirits.

Fortunately, the city of Haikou recognises the need for healthy green spaces, and has kept up the many parks in the area, and striven to create more places that are clean, green, and easily accessible to the average city dweller.

Chief among Haikou’s many parks is Wanlu Park, along the western edge of the city, right beside the convention centre and overlooking the ocean.

This park enjoys a cool and constant breeze coming in from the ocean, and is a great place for a relaxing stroll after a hard day’s work. The park is huge, and includes a small amusement centre opposite the ocean. Families picnic here often, and the sheer size of the park make it ideal for riding bikes and running and finding some quiet space to view the ocean.

Another great park is Baishamen, on the northern edge of Haidian Island. Baishamen sprawls with a small amusement park in the centre, and several restaurants situated along the southeast corner.

But curving west along the coast are dozens of green spaces and small parks, some connected and some not, that make for one of the most beautiful districts in Haikou. There are several mixed-use green spaces in the Baishamen area: some are between private developments, others are attached to larger parks or lining the coastline. The collection of green spaces makes Baishamen and the northern edge of Haidian a fine place for a day trip, picnic, or dinner outing.

The West Coast Greenbelt Park is a gem located just in from Holiday Beach. The park is pretty big, and contains a golf club, one of two in the area including the Meishi Golf Club across the street. The views from this park are spectacular.

The sunset here is a wonder, and if you’ve been spending a day on Holiday Beach, strolling through the paths of this park will be a welcome cool down after a hot sunny day.