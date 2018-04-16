China and Indonesia are among the top destinations in Asia for meetings and events, according to a report by global destination companies Pacific World and Access. The 2018 Special Destinations Report explores why destinations are attracting so much interest.

The report says a hotel boom in China, especially in second-tier cities, has drawn meetings and incentive groups. The growth of middle-class consumers and a relocation of manufacturing plants have made way for many mid-scale and budget hotels, which provides more event spaces. Popular off-the-beaten-track destinations include Chengdu and Yunnan.

The report says Bali will remain a top destination in Indonesia, while Lombok is rising, thanks to its burgeoning infrastructure, cultural and natural heritage. Split programmes, combining new areas of Bali and Lombok are popular, while greater interest is predicted for the remote islands of Komodo and Flores.