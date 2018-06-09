Have you decided where you’re going to set up camp for the upcoming festival for football? We’re offering a handy list of a few places that caught our eye for the specials they’ll be offering during this year’s World Cup. Whoever you’re cheering for, you’ll be doing it some of Hong Kong’s best pub fare in your belly.

The Globe

This popular British gastropub is a top choice if you’re seeking a place to be well fed and watered during the football frenzy. Manager Toby Cooper says all games showing until 2am will be screened, and interest is already strong.

“I’ve already got bookings from groups of Mexicans and Moroccans who have secured seats for the dates when their countries play. It’s going to get seriously busy,” he says.

Cooper also expects a huge turnout from Hong Kong-based Aussies on June 16 when Australia take on France at 6pm (Hong Kong time). But it will be a double dose of sporting delight as it coincides with a rugby game earlier in the day that sees Ireland take on the Wallabies.

It’s a good thing The Globe has the best selection of meat pies in town – pork, apple and sage; chicken, leek and ale (all are HK$160 and come with either chips, mash or salad, and mushy peas or baked beans).

Representatives from South Australian-based Pirate Life Brewery will also be on hand to make sure you’re fully quenched. Cheers mate!

45-53a Graham St, Central, tel: 2543 1941

Cafe bar On 8

The MacDonnell Road establishment isn’t just broadcasting all 64 matches live – it’s created six snack and cocktails combos specially for the occasion.

If you’re rooting for this year’s hosts Russia then the Russian Combo (HK$98) comprising Russian pancakes topped with red caviar (yes, you read that correctly), traditional kholodets (jellied meat) and eggs stuffed with caviar (again, that is correct) will be right up your alley.

The German Combo (HK$108) is dishing up three all-time favourites: pork knuckle, Frankfurt sausages and pretzels – all perfect beer partners.

The French Combo (HK$98) has escargot stuffed mushrooms, while the English Combo (HK$108) comes with fish and chips and bangers and mash.

All washed down with six themed cocktails such as Beluga Honey, Kir Royale and Gin Tonic at HK$118 up. Snack combos and cocktails are available from 2.30pm from June 14 to July 15.

8/F, 2 MacDonnell Rd, Mid Levels, tel: 2132 2688

What time is the World Cup on and where can I watch it in Hong Kong? Your guide to all 64 games at Russia 2018

Cali-Mex Bar & Grill

Football fans looking to indulge their passion for the game – and some good food and booze – can hit one of five Cali-Mex Bar & Grill locations (LKF flagship, TST, Sai Ying Pun, Kennedy Town and Stanley) across the city. Not only are they broadcasting every match but they have gone all cheesy by offering six nacho flavours inspired by competing countries.

The Three Lions (HK$168) includes English breakfast sausage, sweetcorn and English cheddar; the Die Mannschaft (HK$168) has pork sausage, sauerkraut and caramelised onion; The Blue Samurai (HK$168) is topped with teriyaki chicken; while the oh-so-yummy sounding Les Bleus comes with truffle French fries, grilled mushrooms and cheese. All are served with sour cream and guacamole. Book a table quick.

www.cali-mex.com

How much?! Hong Kong bars blast NowTV over huge bill to show World Cup 2018 matches

Room One at The Mira

Room One – Sports Bar, part of the uber-chic Mira in TST ups the class level, showing more than 40 games live, serving kick-off specials of free-flowing draught beer, wines, two bar snacks and unlimited popcorn throughout the game at just HK$188 per person and available from June 24-28. Check out the game schedule on their website at themirahotel.com.

Room 1, G/F, The Mira Hong Kong, 118 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, tel: 2315 5888

Trafalgar

This watering hole has locations throughout the city and is a popular hang-out for sports fans, carving a reputation for showing boxing and MMA title fights. But don’t panic, they’re screening all World Cup games with its Lockhart Road branch boasting seven indoor televisions, two outdoor screens and two projectors, so you should be able to catch the action no matter where you’re sitting.

5/F, The Broadway, 54-62 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, tel: 2110 1535