The mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been confirmed after a public vote among Japanese elementary school children decided between the three design options.

They have selected Design A, a Manga-inspired pair featuring checks and oversized eyes.

The blue-checked Olympics mascot has a “strong sense of justice” and can travel faster than the speed of light, according to Games organisers.

It’s official! Design Set A has been chosen – we have our #Tokyo2020 Games mascots! #2020Mascot pic.twitter.com/wzJ7eyTgn3 — Tokyo 2020 (@Tokyo2020) 28 February 2018

It’s Paralympic counterpart sports a pink check to symbolise the country’s cherry blossoms and can communicate with “stones and the wind”.

The losing pairs were a lucky cat and a fox of Design B and Design C’s glum fox and raccoon.

Will Tokyo’s wacky 2020 Olympics mascots be the weirdest to grace the Games yet?

The designs – which celebrate the themes of harmony, diversity and resilience – were widely ridiculed when they were first released to the public in early December.

Organisers will be hoping they prove more popular as merchandise as they look to recoup the cost of the Olympics.