Apple is launching medical clinics for its employees

By Christina Farr

Apple is launching a group of health clinics called AC Wellness for its own employees and their families this spring, according to several sources familiar with the company’s plans.

The company quietly published a website, acwellness.com, with more details about its initiative and a careers page listing jobs including primary care doctor, exercise coach, and care navigator, as well as a phlebotomist to administer lab tests on-site.

This new primary care group will initially only serve Apple’s California-based employees.

Development appears to be well underway.

A job listing for the “network” posted on Indeed.com details “multiple, stunning state-of-the-art medical centres,” in Santa Clara, California, a few miles north of its headquarters in Cupertino. One of the centres is at the new Apple Park campus, another job listing states.

And a LinkedIn search reveals that at least former Stanford Health Care employees have been affiliated with AC Wellness for at least five months, although there’s no mention of Apple on the people’s profiles.

The news comes as Amazon has launched its own effort with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan to improve health care for those companies’ employees.

Delivering better primary care is key to the success of all of these employee-led efforts, as it’s far cheaper to prevent disease than treat people who are already sick.

Health problems result in 69 million workers reporting missed days each year, reducing economic output by US$260 billion per year, according to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Aside from the typical roles involved with a primary care clinic, Apple is also looking to hire “designers” who will help implement a programme focused on preventing disease and promoting healthy behaviour. It’s looking for a population health designer and clinical programme design lead, listings show.

These designers will work with operations and technology teams.

Sources said the company will leverage its medical clinics as a way to test out its growing range of health services and products, which it is starting to roll out to consumers at large.

It is currently working with Stanford to study whether it’s Apple Watch can detect irregularities with the heart’s rhythm, an effort that would benefit from a huge population of healthy and sick patients.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told shareholders that it could make a “significant contribution” in health care.

Apple recently dropped its contract with its current in-house clinic via a start-up called Crossover Health, which CNBC reported that it had considered buying .

Sources said that it started notifying third-party vendors about the shift to its own network of health clinics this week.

Additional AC Wellness jobs are also listed on Glassdoor and Indeed.com.

The group is described as a subsidiary of Apple, which is based in Cupertino.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment.

