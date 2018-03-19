Two major Chinese cities reject applications by Didi to start bicycle-sharing service
Didi Chuxing, the world’s most valuable start-up, is branching out from its main business of ride-hailing into bicycle-sharing and takeaway delivery as it seeks to provide more services for its millions of users.
Related topics
Two major Chinese cities have upheld a ban on new bicycle-sharing firms, rejecting an application by the world’s most valuable start-up to place more two-wheelers on their roads.
Guangzhou and Shenzhen, both in China’s populous southern Guangdong province, have rebuffed attempts by Didi Chuxing to start services in their cities, citing saturation and ill-management of exiting bicycles, according to Guangdong News, citing regulators.
A representative for Beijing-based Didi said the company is “in constructive communication” with authorities on providing its bicycle-renting services, while declining to comment on specific cases.
All bike-sharing platforms have to file written requests before adding new bikes into the market, according to a regulation put in place by Shenzhen traffic authorities since last September.
The rejection comes as Didi strives to build its own bicycle-sharing brand, after acquiring Bluegogo, once China’s third-largest bicycle-sharing provider before ceasing operations, in January.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: