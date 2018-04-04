China’s Meituan buys bicycle-sharing firm Mobike in mobility push

Meituan-Dianping, China’s largest provider of on-demand services from food-delivery to ride-hailing, expanded its push into mobility with an acquisition of Mobike, the country’s biggest bicycle-sharing firm.

Meituan CEO Wang Xing said in a social media posting that the Beijing-based company will “build a new future with Mobike.” Hu Weiwei, a co-founder of Mobike, said in a WeChat post that “it is a new beginning” and that there’s “huge potential of us (working together)” with Meituan. The bicycle-sharing firm said it will release a statement later on Wednesday.

The deal will see Beijing-based Meituan buy 100 per cent of loss-making Mobike for US$2.7 billion, according to Chinese news website Yicai. Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking confirmation and details of the deal.

Meituan is the world’s fourth largest unicorn with a valuation of $30 billion, behind Xiaomi and above Airbnb in the ranking, according to CB Insights.

Mobike raised US$600 million last June in a financing round led by Tencent, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Meituan-Mobike combination. Mobike’s chief competitor Ofo is backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post. Ofo said it did not have a comment for now, when asked how the Meituan-Mobike acquisition will affect its strategy. Alibaba also did not immediately comment.

The purchase of Mobike will add bicycle-sharing to Meituan’s suite of services for its 320 million annual active buyers. In October 2017, Meituan-Dianping closed its Series C financing round, raising US$4.1 billion for future investment, according to a company statement. The number of hotel room bookings on Meituan’s platform exceeded 200 million in 2017 and the firm signed a global partnership with resorts chain Club Med to provide a one-stop vacation booking service.

﻿-With additional reporting by Celia Chen and Zen Soo

