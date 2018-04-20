ZTE Corp has vowed to take all available legal means to challenge the seven-year import ban imposed by the US government, criticising the decision as “extremely unfair”.

The Shenzhen-based company, the biggest listed Chinese telecommunications equipment provider, was banned from purchasing goods and services from US companies for seven years after it did not fully comply with the terms of a 2016 settlement for violating US trade sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

ZTE said the US department of commerce ignored the fact that the company had self-reported the breaches and had hired an authoritative US law firm to conduct an independent investigation. The US regulator has also ignored the fact that ZTE devoted a lot of resources, including more than US$50 million in 2017, to learn and comply with US export control laws and regulations, after pleading guilty in 2016 to violating US sanctions, according to the statement.

“Until the relevant investigation is concluded, the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) insists on imposing the most stringent sanctions on the company. It is extremely unfair to ZTE and we cannot accept it!” the company said on Friday, the first time the company has officially commented on the ban on Monday.

The US government banned sales by American companies to ZTE to punish the Chinese telecoms equipment maker for paying full bonuses to employees who engaged in the illegal sales of equipment to Iran, for failing to issue letters of reprimand to those employees, and then lying about it to US authorities. ZTE had admitted through outside counsel on a conference call last month that it had made false statements in two letters to the US government, according to the order posted on the website of the US commerce department.

It is extremely unfair to ZTE and we cannot accept it

ZTE

As part of the settlement for violating trade sanctions on Iran and North Korea, ZTE had agreed to pay US$1.2 billion in penalties to the US government in return for a suspended seven-year ban during a probationary period. ZTE had promised to dismiss four senior employees and discipline 35 others involved in the trade violation by either reducing their bonuses or reprimanding them.

If no settlement is reached, the seven-year export ban would not only hurt ZTE, China’s largest listed telecommunications equipment manufacturer, but deal a blow to the country’s goal of recasting itself as a leading innovator. It would also handicap the mainland’s ability to build the world’s largest 5G network by the end of this decade.

In its statement, ZTE laid out the steps that it has taken to comply with the export controls over the past two years.

ZTE said it has established a compliance management committee directly under the leadership of the company’s president; set up a team of global experts on compliance on export controls; hired a number of world-class consultants to provide professional guidance; and built a framework for adhering to export restrictions. As many as 65,000 employees have also taken part in compliance training, and the Shenzhen company is planning to put more resources into compliance this year, it said in the statement.

The company said it continue to pursue a solution through communication, but will also seek to protect its “legitimate rights and interests through all legal means” to protect its employees, shareholders and fulfil obligations to global customers, partners and suppliers.

The Chinese company replaced its chief compliance officer last month after admitting to making false statements to the US government over its adherence to a settlement agreement, according to an internal notice seen by the ﻿South China Morning Post. ZTE chairman Yin Yimin said in a separate internal memo to employees that the company has set up a crisis management team and appealed for calm among its 80,000-strong staff.