Xiaomi, one of China’s most valuable private companies, pledged to cap its net profit margin on its hardware business at 5 per cent starting this year, as part of a move by founder Lei Jun to ensure that its products remain affordable to the masses.

The Beijing-based company’s board passed a resolution to limit the margin and to distribute any excess amount “by reasonable means” to its users, according to a statement. The company offers more than 300 different products from smartphones to powerbanks to smart weighing machines, often co-branded with the more than 100 partners that Xiaomi invested in.

“From the beginning, we embarked on a relentless pursuit of innovation, quality, design, user experience and efficiency advances, to provide the best technology products and services at accessible prices,” Lei said in the statement. “We hope that our products and services will help our users to achieve a better life. We have always viewed our hardware as the gateway to providing our users with internet services, and providing value to them over time.”

Up to 70 per cent of Xiaomi’s sales came from seven models of smartphones, 20 per cent from scores of household and appliance products made with partners, and an estimated 10 per cent from internet services.

Xiaomi runs its MIUI operating system that comes pre-installed on its smartphones and includes many of its own apps, which provide the company with an advertising channel and revenue. The company’s other sources of internet value-added service revenues mainly include video streaming services and paid subscription by users of premium entertainment content, such as online videos, online literature content and internet financial services.

Lei said in an interview with the South China Morning Post last month that the company “must curb the tendency for greed and win absolute trust from consumers.” He said he wanted a margin cap written in the company charter to avoid people “messing with it after 50 years.”

Xiaomi has used this low-price strategy to win market share in India, where it has extended its lead over Samsung to become the top-selling smartphone brand. Now Xiaomi is bringing this cost disruption to TVs, “another consumer market that is dominated by heavyweights, such as Samsung, Sony and LG”, Ishan Dutt, an analyst at Canalys said in a release this week. In China, Lei has set an ambitious target to regain its sales crown in 10 quarters.

Xiaomi is planning an IPO this year that may value the company at as much as US$100 billion, according to a person familiar with the company’s expectations.

“What I want to achieve is that when consumers buy the product, they can close their eyes and buy,” Lei said in last month’s interview. “It’s absolutely of high quality and absolutely at a very low price. ”