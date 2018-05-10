ZTE Corp, China’s biggest publicly traded telecommunications equipment provider, has halted sales of its consumer products and related services after the US government last month banned the sale of American technology to the company.

The closure appears to be part of the cessation of “major operating activities” described by the Shenzhen-based company in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday. ZTE was slapped with a seven-year ban prohibiting it from any transactions with the US for breaching the terms of a settlement related to its business dealings with Iran.

No products were listed on ZTE’s official online store on e-commerce platform Tmall and the website said it was “undergoing revision”. The site featured a photo of bare-chested men wearing red bandanas rowing dragon boats above a blue caption that said “Spring is used for struggle!”.

ZTE ceases ‘major operations’ because of US ban on tech sales

The company’s device webpage that provides smartphone information and detailed addresses of ZTE’s after-sales service locations now automatically diverts users to the company’s main Chinese-language webpage that said “the website is under revision, please stay tuned.”



In its statement to the stock exchange Wednesday, ZTE said that it maintains sufficient cash as of now and “strictly adheres to its commercial obligations subject to compliance with laws and regulations”.

Taiwan’s MediaTek gets approval to resume microchip sales to ZTE

The company had immediately halted almost all of its operations both overseas and at home after the denial order came into effect on April 15, because the ban, which could be interpreted as touching wide-ranging aspects of the company’s operations, according to people familiar with the company’s operations.

Beyond the company’s executives and employees, the denial order also categorised any “representatives” or “agents” as falling under the ban that prohibited participation “in any way in any transaction involving any commodity, software or technology exported or to be exported” from the US. The ban may also be applied to any person or entity related to the “denied person” in the conduct of trade or related services.



ZTE declined to comment on the suspension of its sales channels and after-sale services as well as the revision and redirection of its websites.

ZTE tells employees to ‘welcome coming of dawn’

In the stock filing on Wednesday night, ZTE said the company and “related parties are actively communicating with the relevant US government departments in order to facilitate the modification or reversal of the Denial Order by the US government and forge a positive outcome in the development of the matters”, without specifying who the related parties are.

The company said it will make announcements of “material developments” in relation to the denial order “as soon as practicable” and advised investors to pay attention to further statements.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement last Friday that Chinese officials had made “solemn representations” over the ZTE case to the US delegation.

ZTE said in an internal memo to employees last week that after learning of the US order on April 16, as a global company growing up in China, it has been acting in line with the government of China, and is taking steps under its guidance to facilitate the resolution of the issue, the ﻿South China Morning Post reported last Saturday.

ZTE derived 59 per cent of its revenue last year from its carrier network business, which includes switching and access systems, optical and data communications and wireless communication systems.

Another 32 per cent of its revenue comes from its consumer business and 9 per cent from government and corporate business, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.