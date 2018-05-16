Tencent Holdings, China’s largest social network operator, reported a 61 per cent increase in first quarter profit, beating market expectations, on an improved contribution from its mobile games business.

The internet giant on Wednesday reported net income of 23.29 billion yuan (US$3.65 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, topping an average analyst estimate of 17.74 billion yuan. Revenue reached 73.53 billion yuan, up 48 per cent from the same time last year, driven by online advertising, online games and messaging services.

The Hong Kong-listed company reported an operating margin of 42 per cent, up 3 percentage points from the same period a year ago.

Company president Martin Lau Chi-ping had warned in March during an earnings call for its annual 2017 results that this year Tencent would aggressively step up its investments in long- and short–form video content, digital payments, cloud services, artificial intelligence and smart retail, even though it could harm the company’s profitability in the short term. “We believe these investments will probably impact our near-term profitability negatively, but will generate long-term value and new growth opportunities for the future,” he said.

Tencent operates China’s ubiquitous social network and messaging app WeChat, which recently topped one billion monthly active users, and instant-messaging software service QQ. The Shenzhen-based company has been on a shopping spree recently, expanding into different sectors including e-commerce and automobiles. The company has been a market darling, with an astonishing tenfold increase in market value since 2011, but its shares had fallen back in recent weeks as some commentators questioned whether a string of acquisitions is blunting its innovative edge.

Earlier this month an online essay criticised Tencent’s apparent focus on investments over product innovation, sparking a heated debate in China. The essay, written by veteran tech editor Pan Luan, claimed the company had “lost its dream” by becoming an investment company instead of continuing to develop great products in core areas such as search, e-commerce, information streaming, short video and cloud services.

Over the past year Tencent has completed 62 deals involving direct investments and mergers and acquisitions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Earlier this month it led a US$820 million round of funding in Shenzhen-based UBTECH Robotics, making it the world’s most valuable AI start-up with an estimated valuation of US$5 billion.

In the video content sector, Tencent poured a total of $1.1 billion into two rivals in a 24-hour period, investing US$632 million and US$461.6 million respectively in Chinese game-streaming platforms Douyu and Huya in March. The following month it led an investment of 617 million yuan in Pear Video, an online short video platform, that counts the listed unit of People’s Daily as a shareholder.

The company is exploring ways to integrate short video into its social network platforms, Tencent chairman and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng said in March during annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing.

The internet giant has also plunged into offline retail sectors. In January Tencent partnered with e-commerce companies Suning Commerce Group, JD.com and Sunac China Holdings in a 34 billion yuan investment in Wanda Commercial Properties, a Chinese bricks-and-mortar retail operator, forging one of the world’s biggest alliances between the new economy and bricks-and-mortar businesses.

Tencent’s other retail partners include Carrefour, Walmart, Yonghui Superstores, Vipshop Holdings, Bubugao and JD.com, who are looking to leverage the internet giant’s capabilities in mobile payments, customer acquisition and cloud services.