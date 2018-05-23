China's viral short video platform Douyin has questioned internet giant Tencent over the blocked distribution of some of its video content on the Tencent Video platform, arguing that the content in question is not objectionable.

Douyin said some video content was blocked after it received an automatic pop-up message from Tencent Video saying “the cover images may contain inappropriate information”. Douyin said it didn’t understand why the content had been blocked and it received the same message even after changing the cover images.

“Videos about how to have fun in Chinese museums as well as a collection of touching stories about people with disabilities have been blocked by Tencent Video... We apologise to Douyin users for failing to show this appealing content,” the company said on its official WeChat video account on Tuesday.

Neither Tencent or Douyin were able to give an immediate reply to a request for comment on the issue on Wednesday.

Zhang Yiming, the CEO of Beijing ByteDance Technology which owns Douyin, earlier this month accused Tencent’s Weishi video platform of “plagiarising” Douyin. He wrote on his WeChat Moments account, “the progress of Douyin was unstoppable despite Tencent’s blocking and Weishi’s plagiarism.” The usually low profile Tencent CEO and founder Pony Ma Huateng weighed in with a short, sharp reply: “[Your comments] can be understood as slander.”

Tencent’s regulations for uploading video content are clearly displayed on the official website of its Tencent Video unit. They say the company has the right to delete the videos without notification if any inappropriate information is found.

The issue of content censorship has become a hot topic recently amid a surge in popularity in China for short-form social video, with total users of all short video platforms recently reaching 450 million.

Douyin, known as Tik Tok outside China, was the most downloaded iOS app worldwide in the first quarter of the year, with more than 45 million installs from Apple’s App Store, according to US research firm Sensor Tower Store Intelligence. Douyin has over one billion monthly active users currently while Weishi, a similar video platform backed by Tencent, has seen a surge in subscribers from February to 5.12 million monthly active users in April, according to data from Beijing-based internet consultancy Analysys International.

Tencent has blocked videos from Weishi, Kuaishou, Douyin and Xigua, four apps singled out by regulators last month for distributing inappropriate content earlier this year. On May 18, the Shenzhen-based company said that it would restrict the posting of external video links from unauthorised media firms on WeChat’s Moments, which is similar to Facebook and where posts are viewable only by approved connections. However, the company removed a reference to a “ban” on the sharing of external video links on WeChat Moments after a public outcry.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Tencent said it would “further cooperate with developers” on content, without mentioning restrictions or limits. The change was made after “some feedback from developers”, the company said on its official Weixin Pai channel.

Tencent has made big investments in the video content sector, pouring US$632 million and US$461.6 million respectively into rival Chinese game-streaming platforms Douyu and Huya on the same day in March. The following month it led an investment of 617 million yuan in Pear Video, an online short video platform, that counts the listed-unit of People’s Daily as a shareholder.