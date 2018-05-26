Pony Ma Huateng, chairman and chief executive of Tencent, said China’s internet giant would consider investing into the research and development of computer chips, as the country must focus on research of core technologies.

Ma said that the recent US ban on American firms selling chips to Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE should be a “wake-up call” and that Tencent would likely work with partners along the supply chain or other investors, admitting that the company’s expertise may not be enough on its own.

“Tencent used to think that the supply chain was too far removed from our software services, but after our increased involvement in businesses such as data centres we can see that our demands are driving chip designers to meet the needs of our applications and services,” said Ma, speaking at the Future Forum in Shenzhen on Saturday. “But it would definitely be better for us to invest, or be involved in investments, into the R&D of chips.”

The issue of chip technology is currently in the spotlight after the US Department of Commerce in April banned the export of American technology components and operating systems to ZTE, one of China’s biggest makers of telecommunications hardware and smartphones, for breaching the settlement terms in a violation of Iran and North Korea trade sanctions. In his most recent Tweets on the subject, US President Donald Trump said that he will “let [ZTE] reopen” provided the Chinese telecom company pays a fine, and consents to staffing changes and other restrictions.

The ZTE incident meanwhile has touched off a round of soul-searching in China over the control of strategic technology. China’s technological edge is in e-commerce, the internet, mobile payment systems and big data, while areas like chip design and fabrication, and the development of operating systems appear to be key weaknesses.

“When we look into the fundamental research of these chip technologies, China still has a very weak base,” said Ma. “However advanced smartphone applications, without chips or an operating system, are merely shaky houses built on sand that can collapse with a push.”

Although the US and China are reported to have agreed the broad outlines of a settlement over ZTE the issue has become inextricably linked with wider trade and security tensions between the two powers. ZTE has estimated losses of at least 20 billion yuan (US$3.1 billion) from the US technology ban, according to a Bloomberg news report citing people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile many US lawmakers remain opposed to a ZTE deal for national security reasons.

Ma admitted that plans for more China-made chips were forward-looking and would be hard to accomplish, but a plan is essential if the domestic industry wants to avoid others always having a “grip on its throat”.