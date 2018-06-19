ZTE Corp dived on Tuesday after American lawmakers green-lit a bill to restore severe penalties on the Chinese telecoms gear-maker, potentially upending a deal struck with President Donald Trump to allow it to get back in business.

The company’s Hong Kong shares slid to their lowest level in two years, down 25 per cent to HK$9.85, while its Shenzhen stock fell by the 10 per cent daily limit.

The sell-off ensued after the US Senate passed legislation on Monday that would restore penalties on the company, complicating Trump’s efforts to ease sanctions on ZTE after it pays a record fine and reshuffles management.

A settlement on the issue is also deemed pivotal to tense US-Chinese negotiations over trade.

The wider stock markets in China also fell on Tuesday after President Trump threatened to slap tariffs on another US$200 billion in Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to say it would take “strong” countermeasures if new levies are issued.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell over 800 points, or 2.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite Index closed 3.8 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, ZTE has paid the fine for violating US trade laws and is in the final stages of arranging an account for future fines just as the US Congress steps up its efforts to reinstate the ban, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The second largest telecom equipment maker in China, which was on the brink of demise following the US ban on buying American components, has made the US$1 billion payment for the fine, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

The company is finalising the arrangement about where to set up an escrow account and who will be responsible for the US$400 million slotted as payments for any future violations, the people said.

Completing the payment and the escrow placement are crucial for the embattled ZTE to resume production and be freed from a seven-year ban.

ZTE was penalised in April after being accused of selling sensitive technologies to North Korea and Iran, and subsequently failing to follow through on remedies imposed by the US Department of Commerce.

Representatives at the Bureau of Industry and Security under the Commerce Department and ZTE didn't immediately respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

The escalating conflict in the US adds to uncertainty for ZTE as well as to its US suppliers. It also complicates the broader trade talks between the two countries.

Democrat senators Chuck Schumer of New York and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, together with Republican senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Marco Rubio of Florida, released a joint statement after the passage of the bill.

“We’re heartened that both parties made it clear that protecting American jobs and national security must come first when making deals with countries like China, which has a history of having little regard for either,” said the statement.

“It is vital that our colleagues in the House keep this bipartisan provision in the bill as it heads towards a conference.”

The amendment still needs to be reconciled with the House of Representatives, as it approved the bill earlier without the amendment, and it also needs to be signed off by the President before it becomes law.

On June 7, Wilbur Ross announced that the Trump administration had reached a deal that would save ZTE from collapsing. The deal included a total fine of US$1.4 billion – split between a US$1 billion fine and another US$400 million to be put in an escrow account for potential future violations – and a new in-house compliance team staffed by the US.

Trump plans to meet with Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to persuade them to remove the ZTE language during the reconciliation phase. Trump had said the deal to save ZTE was a precursor to upcoming trade negotiations with China, its largest trading partner.