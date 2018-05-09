Chinese tech giant Tencent will work with British institutions including the BBC and Oxford University in cultural and technology-related fields amid cooling relations between China and the US.

The Shenzhen-based company signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK Department of International Trade on Wednesday in London. The pact is aimed at deepening ties between the social media-to-gaming giant and Britain, a key Chinese trading partner.

Tencent is making a push into the UK amid growing scrutiny in the US of technology investments by Chinese companies. The US government is reportedly looking at informal partnerships between American and Chinese companies in AI.

China’s State Council has laid out goals to build a domestic AI industry worth nearly US$150 billion in the next few years, with the aim of making the country an “innovation centre” for the technology by 2030.

Tencent was named by the Chinese government to a so-called national team of companies, which also includes Baidu, Alibaba Group and voice intelligence specialist iFlyTek, to spur development of the advanced technologies. Alibaba is the parent company of the ﻿South China Morning Post.

“Openness, partnership and sharing at a global level have become our common vision for the future of human development in this digital era, within this context, the [MOU] is of great significance,” Lau Seng Yee, senior executive vice president of Tencent, said in a statement.

The partnership between Tencent and the UK will also cover the cultural industries, which include a three-year partnership between the BBC and the Chinese company's film production arm,

Tencent Penguin Pictures, on co-production, content development, business licensing, and marketing and distribution of documentaries.



Tencent already has a prior working relationship with the BBC.



Blue Planet II, an award-winning documentary co-produced by

Tencent Video and the British broadcaster, amassed a record-breaking 220 million views on Tencent’s video streaming site Tencent Video.