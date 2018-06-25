Alibaba’s financial arm Ant Financial has unveiled a cross-border remittance service based on blockchain technology in a move designed to compete with banks and traditional remittance services.

The blockchain money remittance service for its AlipayHK wallet is the first of its kind globally, according to Ant Financial. It is currently available only for transfers between Hong Kong and the Philippines, which is the world’s third largest remittance market, with inflows of US$33 billion in 2017, according to Standard Chartered, which will act as the settlement bank for both AlipayHK and GCash for the blockchain transactions.

Jack Ma, Alibaba Group co-founder, said he wants to make it possible for people to remit even 1 cent at almost no cost, compared with the high fees charged by traditional remittances services like MoneyGram, which Ant tried to buy last year.

“At the time we wanted to [buy] MoneyGram and overhaul it to help people all over the world solve this issue. Due to reasons from the US our deal with MoneyGram did not succeed, so I said, ‘Let’s make one better [than MoneyGram]’ that uses the most advanced technology,” Ma said on Monday at the launch event in Hong Kong

“The impact of blockchain to people and society will be greater than we can ever imagine,” he added.

The launch of the blockchain feature comes as internet companies globally are seeking to use financial technology to provide more efficient and affordable financial services to users, an area traditionally dominated by banks. Hong Kong financial technology company TNG Wallet already provides mobile remittances via digital wallets, but it does not use blockchain.



Blockchain, the digital ledger technology behind cryptocurrency bitcoin, provides a series of networks of databases that allow participants to create, disseminate and store information in an efficient and secure manner, eliminating the need for a central authority and providing greater transparency for transactions every step of the way.

Users of AlipayHK, the Hong Kong version of Ant Financial’s Alipay wallet on the Chinese mainland, will be able to transfer money within seconds to users of GCash, a mobile money service and wallet operated by Filipino telecommunications company Globe Telecom, that has about eight million users in the country. Transaction fees will be waived during the initial three-month trial period, Ant Financial said.

In 2016, Filipinos working in Hong Kong remitted HK$4.4 billion (US$561 million) to their home country, according to estimates from social workers. There are more than 180,000 Filipinos working as domestic helpers in the city, making it the largest foreign community in Hong Kong.

Through the Alipay blockchain service, remittances can be done at a competitive exchange rate, in real-time and with lower transaction fees than traditional money transfer services, according to the company. The disadvantages of traditional remittance outlets include long waiting times, lack of transparency, high transaction costs, and unfavourable exchange rates.

“Ant Financial is dedicated to exploring fintech breakthroughs and applying them to benefit more people in more places. This is a new starting point and significant step forward in accelerating Alipay’s pace to promote tech for good and financial inclusion globally,” Eric Jing, chief executive of Ant Financial, said in a statement.

Anthony Thomas, president and CEO of Mynt, the operator of GCash, said the company was building an ecosystem to make financial services affordable and accessible for all Filipinos. “We believe that for overseas Filipinos, sending money home to their family’s GCash mobile wallet will soon be the norm,” he said.



In January, Ant Financial’s US$1.2 billion offer for MoneyGram failed to obtain approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a US government panel that assesses the national security implications of foreign investments in American companies.

