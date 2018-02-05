A woman walks into a store in the lobby of JD.com’s south Beijing headquarters. After selecting some snacks and a drink she leaves the store.

And while it might have seemed as if no one paid for the items she took – “I paid by looking up at the camera when I was walking out,” said Lily Shen, who had just finished a typical day at China’s second-largest online retailer, and paid for a bottle of green tea by scanning her face.

“Without their face being scanned, no one can enter our unstaffed stores. A person’s credit scores will be negatively impacted if he or she has improper behaviour within the stores,” said Zhou Bowen, the vice-president of JD.com who joined the e-commerce operator in September.

Zhou was appointed as head of the artificial intelligence platform and research division, and reports directly to JD.com founder Richard Liu, who said last year that AI was a necessary component in the company’s business strategy.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com elevates the art of retailing with AI research centre

“This year, I will focus on AI talent recruitment … we will see more and more AI talent joining JD.com in the future, but it is not an easy job to find AI talent,” said Zhou. “And I will devote time to improving our core AI technologies, possibly establishing AI research centres.”

He said JD.com would test AI applications such as a recommendation engine and smart warehouse and logistics, including unstaffed vehicles, within the company.

In the past months, JD.com has recruited Pei Jian, a leading big data researcher and computer science professor at Simon Fraser University in Canada, former Amazon chief scientist Bo Liefeng and former Microsoft Asia-Pacific technology chairman Shen Yuanqing.

At JD.com’s headquarters, smart retail is being tested everywhere: including the experience centre for smart home applications, controlled by its smart speaker, DingDong Play; vending machines for electronic products and medicals sales; as well as an exhibition hall for automatic vehicles and drones.

In December, JD.com announced it had invested 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) in a project covering all aspects of self-driving and automated delivery in China’s central Changsha city. The company aims to build 10,000 “airports” for a drone delivery service which will guarantee that all its products can be delivered to customers within 24 hours.

When JD.com has fully adopted these technologies, it will find partners to export its services. Its collaboration with Hong Kong’ Fung Retailing, which has more than 3,000 offline stores in Hong Kong and abroad, on an AI retail centre is an example of how JD.com will use its AI strategy to expand overseas.

China’s battle for top AI talent heats up as JD.com creates new research and development unit

JD.com plans to enter the US market by the end of this year and will enter Europe as early as 2019, and aims to sell £2 billion (US$2.83 billion) worth of UK goods to Chinese consumers in the next two to three years.

We will see more and more AI talent joining JD.com in the future

Zhou Bowen, vice-president, JD.com

However, overseas expansion will not be an easy task for JD.com, with competition coming from its Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post, and US counterpart Amazon.

Alibaba is also adopting cutting-edge AI and machine learning technology. For example, Tmall selection, an AI-powered recommendation algorithm, will help buyers to make a decision, and its AI-powered customer service chatbot, Dianxiaomi, answers customers’ enquiries.

Overseas, Amazon operates a checkout-free store called Amazon Go, and 7-Eleven opened its first unstaffed store in Seoul called Signature.