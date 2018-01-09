Huawei Technologies confirmed that a deal to distribute its smartphones through US telecommunications carrier AT&T has been called off, a further setback to the Chinese company’s plans to enter the world’s largest economy and the second time this year that a US deal by a Chinese firm has been rejected over apparent national security concerns.

“We have been harmed again,” Huawei’s consumer business unit chief executive officer Richard Yu said in a text message to the South China Morning Post.

AT&T’s last-minute retreat marks another blow for Huawei’s business in the US after a congressional investigation in 2012 named the company a national security threat.

The Shenzhen-based Huawei had been widely expected to announce its partnership with AT&T during CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday – in what would have been its first alliance with a major US carrier.

“Given the fierce trade competition between China and the US, and the fact that both Huawei and AT&T are key infrastructure services providers in their respective countries, AT&T’s last minute decision to back off the deal with Huawei was foreseeable,” said Li Yi, chief fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences internet research centre.

The AT&T decision has temporarily scuttled Huawei’s plans to become a bigger player in the country because many American consumers still buy phones through carriers. The US handset market is crowded and competitive at the high-end and sometimes carriers hold out for deals that are more beneficial to them, said Jon Erensen, research director in the Gartner Research Semiconductors & Electronics Group. Only last week, US authorities rejected Ant Financial’s US$1.2 billion bid for money transfer firm MoneyGram, citing national security concerns.

Coming to America: Huawei aims to make a big splash in Apple’s home market

The AT&T deal was scuttled due to “political pressure,” according to The Information, citing a person familiar with the situation.

On December 20, the US Senate and House intelligence committees delivered a letter to the Federal Communications Commission raising concerns about Huawei’s plan to launch its consumer products through a US telecom carrier. “Additional work by the Intelligence Committees on this topic only reinforces concerns regarding Huawei and Chinese espionage,” the letter said, according to The Information.

In a statement issued on Tuesday Huawei said: “Over the past five years Huawei has proven itself by delivering premium devices with integrity globally and in the US market. On Tuesday Huawei will introduce new products to the US market, including availability. We look forward to sharing more information with you then.”

Calls to a representative for AT&T were not answered.

Huawei, currently the third largest smartphone vendor globally after Samsung and Apple, has cancelled Yu’s round table with media scheduled for Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas.

The AT&T decision marks another setback for Huawei’s business strategy in the US after the House Intelligence Committee released a report in 2012 urging US telecommunication companies not to do business with Huawei and ZTE Corp, citing potential Chinese state influence on these companies that could threaten US security.

A year later, the US Congress pushed for a new cyber-espionage review to restrict government purchasing of information technology equipment from Chinese vendors.

During an interview last month, Yu made it clear that Huawei would partner with one or several local US carriers to launch its flagship Mate 10 models to tap the world’s second-largest smartphone market. The Huawei statement on Tuesday only indicated it would introduce new products to the US, without referring to smartphones.

It remains unclear if Huawei will announce a partnership with other US carriers. Among the four major US carriers, only AT&T and T-Mobile support the mobile chip used in Huawei handsets.

Li from the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences nevertheless believes it is not the end of Huawei’s business in the US as the Chinese company should be able to find alternative ways of gaining a foothold.

“Say, if the Trump administration prefers companies to help improve local employment, Huawei may consider learning from Foxconn to set up a factory in the US,” said Li, referring to a decision by the Taiwan-based iPhone manufacturer to build a factory in the state of Wisconsin.

Ant Financial is the e-commerce arm of Alibaba Group, which owns the South China Morning Post.

Additional reporting by Zen Soo