A look inside Google’s new campus outside Silicon Valley

A new campus set up by Google in scenic Boulder, Colorado, piles on the perks for employees that have been part of the culture for technology companies from California’s Silicon Valley.

The US$131-million facility composed of two buildings opened in December last year.

It serves as an engineering hub for Google, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed technology conglomerate Alphabet, and drives the innovation in products such as Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Now and Payments.

“In a city full of scientists and engineers, our downtown Boulder location has no shortage of options for exercising your curiosity and creativity,” the Google campus website said.

“Great lovers of the outdoors, we grow produce in our on-site garden and practise our moves on a two-storey indoor climbing wall.”

Other flourishes include pinball machines, pool tables, a library with easy chairs and a pizza oven in the cafeteria, a Bloomberg report said.

There are also massage rooms, an outdoor dog run, an indoor fire pit, two coffee bars and a tavern with beer on tap for the staff, according to The Denver Post.

Google, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, has more than 800 employees in Boulder, which could expand to 1,500 workers as a third building is added to the campus.