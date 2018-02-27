Huawei Technologies clarified that accusations by its mobile chief that the US government and some competitors are playing politics to keep the Chinese telecommunications company out of the US market did not represent the company’s view.

Richard Yu Chengdong, the chief executive of Huawei’s consumer business group, said on Sunday that certain governments worry that the company has “become too strong” at a media round-table in Barcelona, Spain. He also said that the US government and some competitors, which he did not name, are using politics to keep Huawei out.

“It’s not right to blame the other party for not accepting us, we can only try harder, maintain our openness and transparency and wait until the other party is willing to communicate with us,” Chen Lifang, Huawei corporate senior vice president and head of communications, said in an interview on Tuesday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Huawei did not authorise Yu to make comments about the US on behalf of the company, and does not agree with his views, Chen said. Yu did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Shenzhen-based Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier and third biggest smartphone brand, has seen its network equipment and handset sales flourish over the past few decades across the world.

Huawei is pushing new hardware and software systems to support preparations of telecommunications operators to deploy advanced 5G mobile services from 2020.

The US, however, remains concerned about Huawei’s ties with the Chinese government. It is a major security issue that has stymied efforts by the company and Hong Kong-listed ZTE Corp to sell network equipment to large US telecommunications carriers.

Security concerns were widely reported to have prompted US carrier AT&T to walk away from a smartphone distribution deal with Huawei ahead of the Chinese firm’s launch of its flagship Mate 10 Pro handset at the CES trade show in Las Vegas last month. Later it was reported that Verizon Communications also abandoned plans to distribute Huawei’s smartphones in the US.

Republican lawmakers last month introduced legislation to prevent the US government from buying or leasing network equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

This week, Huawei CEO Ken Hu Houkun dismissed US concerns that the company posed a national security threat as “groundless suspicion”, pointing to Huawei’s track record of supplying equipment and services to more than 400 telecommunication operators globally. He was responding to a question about reports that Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was briefed on US concerns about Chinese involvement in 5G networks during a meeting with the heads of the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security in the US.