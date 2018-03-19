China Literature, Tencent Holdings’ online publishing spin-off that aims to be “China’s version of Marvel”, posted a 15-fold increase in net profit for its first earnings report after going public in Hong Kong in November.

China Literature makes its revenue mainly from fees readers pay to access popular stories from famous authors contracted to write for its platform, the publication of physical books and intellectual property (IP) rights from adaptation of stories to film, television, games, comics and animation.

The company is banking on developing and marketing its massive pool of intellectual property at home and abroad to help it become a combination of the Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment.

Marvel Studios and its parent company, Disney, are renowned for creating characters and monetising them through franchises in animation, TV shows, films and other entertainment products, as well as selling these IP rights globally.

China Literature’s net profit reached 556.1 million yuan (US$85.1 million) last year, up from 36.7 million yuan in 2016, on the back of an increase in the number of monthly paying customers and revenue per user.

With 6.4 million authors, Chinese online publisher models itself after Disney and Marvel

Total revenue rose 60.2 per cent to 4.1 billion yuan from 2.5 billion yuan in 2016.

“We expanded our original content offerings, improved user experience and broadened distribution channels, laying a solid foundation for the long-term growth of our online reading business,” said China Literature co-chief executive Wu Wenhei at a press conference on Monday.

Mainland China’s largest online publisher and e-book website operator recorded a 33.7 per cent increase in average monthly paying users to 11.1 million in the year ended December 31. Monthly average revenue per paying user grew 28.2 per cent to 22.3 billion yuan.

Its average monthly active users increased 12.7 per cent to 191.5 million in the same period.

According to iResearch, China’s digital literature market was estimated to increase by 32 per cent to 12.8 billion yuan last year as it served an audience of 360 million users. The research firm also estimated that more than 90 per cent of those readers were willing to watch films and TV series adapted from popular online literature.

The rights for Fighter of the Destiny, a fantasy novel known as Tian Ze Ji in Chinese that is serialised on China Literature, were reportedly sold for more than 10 million yuan to turn it into a hit TV series last year.

Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post, had also made a move into this growing market with Alibaba Literature, which was established in 2015.

Shares of China Literature closed at HK$82.05 on Monday, up 50 per cent since its initial public offering debut in November last year.