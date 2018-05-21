China’s biggest online streaming app is going into the cinema business, with a twist.

Instead of showing up at a certain time to view a certain movie, film buffs can now choose to book private on-demand cinemas by iQiyi Inc. to play their choice from the Beijing-based company’s library of titles.

The first of such on-demand cinemas will be opened in Zhongshan city in the southern Guangdong province, according to iQiyi in a release, which did not disclose the investment amount. The company said it will soon open more of these cinemas, to be called ﻿Yuke, in more of China’s first- and second-tier cities.

The move by iQiyi, a spin-off from China’s online search giant Baidu Inc., to explore offline business opportunities draws a parallel with the more mature trend of Chinese internet giants, especially those in e-commerce, actively buying up and teaming up with bricks-and-mortar retailers to integrate online and offline commerce.

Alibaba Group Holding, the parent company of the South China Morning Post, is leading what it terms the “New Retail” wave by investing billions in grocery chains and shopping malls to provide seamless online-to-offline shopping experience.

The launch of the on-demand cinemas creates opportunities for the integration of retail services and offline consumption, with merchandise related to iQiyi online content available for purchase in cinemas, said the company.

iQiyi, which had 61.3 million paid subscribers as of March, will take advantage of its “strong brand awareness, massive user base, popular content and advanced technology to contribute to the growth of this booming market and extend our premium viewing experience to offline consumers,” Yang Xianghua, iQiyi’s senior vice president, said in the statement.

iQiyi’s foray into offline business also echoes a rumoured offline expansion by Netflix.

Netflix had pursued a deal to buy the Mark Cuban-owned Landmark Theaters but ultimately backed out over the high price, according to a recent report by ﻿the Los Angeles Times.

Netflix, which spent over US$8 billion producing its own films and TV shows last year, is disqualified from winning major awards like the Academy Awards because the works are not shown at cinemas.

For iQiyi, producing original content ranks as a priority in its competition with Tencent Holdings and Alibaba in video streaming.

Gong Yu, chief executive of iQiyi, told analysts after the company’s recent earnings report that about one-third of the company spending on content in the next two to five years will be on self-produced movies, TV series and programmes.

The launch of Yuke cinemas will make iQiyi the first major online entertainment platform to tap into the on-demand cinema market. The box office receipts generated will be included in China’s official box office estimates, said the company.