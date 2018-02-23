Chinese tourists love to visit Singapore during Lunar New Year and ride bicycles

Singapore has become the hottest overseas destination for Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year break when it comes to renting bicycles.

Overall, overseas bike-sharing by Chinese users surged 3.5 times during the holiday in mid-February, according to Beijing-based Mobike. Sydney and Milan were the other favourite riding spots for Chinese tourists.

But it was Singapore, where temperatures reach a daily average high of 31.7 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Fahrenheit) in February and relative humidity hits 94.6 per cent, where Chinese tourists love to pedal around on Mobike bicycles.

China overtook Indonesia as Singapore’s largest source of tourists for the first time last year. About 3.2 million Chinese tourists visited the country, famed for its Merlion, street food and in recent years, its two casino resorts in downtown Marina Bay and on the island of Sentosa. Visitors from China were also the biggest spenders among tourists in the city.

Singapore was the first overseas destination for both Mobike and its competitor, Ofo, when they embarked on an overseas expansion after winning a combined 95 per cent of the China market between them.

Most of the Chinese tourists who opened the bike-sharing app and pedalled overseas came from Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu, according to Mobike. Users from Guangzhou burned the most calories through bicycling, the report said.