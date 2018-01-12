Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune fell US$2.9 billion on Friday after he said users’ news feeds would focus on content created by family and friends at the expense of material from media outlets and businesses.

Shares of Facebook tumbled 3.9 per cent in New York, cutting Zuckerberg’s wealth to US$74.4 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

If that decline holds through the close of trading, he will lose his place as the world’s fourth-richest person to Spanish retail billionaire Amancio Ortega.

The drop wipes out much of the US$4.5 billion Zuckerberg, 33, has added so far this year. The world’s 500 richest people gained US$1 trillion in 2017 and an additional US$17 billion in the first two weeks of 2018, according to the Bloomberg index.

For much of the past few months, Zuckerberg has been thinking aloud about Facebook’s mission. He kept saying he wanted Facebook to become a place for meaningful social interaction. His resolution for 2018 was to “fix” Facebook.

Zuckerberg disclosed late on Thursday that the company is reprogramming its computers to prioritise posts on which people feel compelled to interact in a rich way.

They could do that by writing a long reply to a grieving family member, for example, or by having a back-and-forth with friends about a wacky local news story.

The aim is to reduce the time people spend aimlessly scrolling through Facebook less and instead encourage them to engage for a while in a meaningful interaction or two.

This comes after last month’s stunning admission by Facebook itself that the ways many people use the social network – passively scrolling through their streams of posts – makes them feel bad.

Mark Zuckerberg promises to ‘fix Facebook’ and protect from ‘interference by nation states’

It also seems like a bit of a return to Facebook’s roots, which was more about the first word in “social media” than the second.

But whether this makes people feel happier while they’re hanging out on Facebook, or makes the site less of a tool for propaganda or misinformation, remains to be seen – after all, people share angry diatribes as much as puppy photos, and misinformation has turned out to be pretty darn engaging.

Zuckerberg said one expected result is a decrease in the collective time users spend on the site.

That may well be what set alarm bells ringing on the stock exchange, as there’s direct relationship between the quantity of time people spend surfing Facebook and revenue.

More time translates into more slots for Facebook to sell ads, which translates into overflowing Facebook cash registers.

Some stock analysts worried on Friday that Zuckerberg didn’t address the potential business implications of Facebook’s mission shift or did not seem to care about them. Shares are declining in market trading.

It’s worth noting that investors tend to say they want businesses to make short-term trade-offs to improve companies’ long term health.

We’re about to see if investors put their money behind Zuckerberg’s principles, and their own. If Facebook’s revenue growth slows materially in the next few months, will they panic?

The big glaring losers – besides investors’ delicate stomach linings – are the millions of companies that sought to build a business on Facebook.

Content moderators for Facebook and YouTube reveal the horrors they delete on a daily basis

The company warned that its computer systems are likely to circulate less information from Facebook accounts of businesses and more from personal accounts.

That is bad for news organisations, entertainment companies, high street coffee shops and giant corporations trying to reach existing and prospective customers on Facebook.

Those businesses need to adjust to the billionth version of Facebook’s rule book. And they don’t even have a copy of the rules. Only Facebook does.

More changes may be coming, too, that will have Facebook play a more direct role in determining what are legitimate news sources in its digital hangouts.

That is something news organisations in particular have pushed Facebook and Google to do, but those tech superpowers have been reluctant to dictate what is trustworthy news and what’s hogwash.

It is possible Facebook will no longer try to walk the fine line between neutral tech platform and editorial dictator.