At Christmas, it’s common for toys, gift cards and socks to be traditional stocking fillers — but how about company stocks?

This holiday season, rap star Kanye West gave wife and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, stocks from major U.S. corporations, including Netflix , Amazon and Apple .

“So for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye, he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix (and) Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” said Kim Kardashian, entrepreneur and reality TV star, on one of her latest Instagram stories, posted Tuesday.

Kanye gifts Kim with stocks #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Dec 26, 2017 at 2:34pm PST

“But then, I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift cards, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple – hence the little headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”

In the Instagram story, Kardashian received 920 Walt Disney shares, which are worth approximately $100,000, according to the certificate. She also received around 995 shares of stock of Adidas.

Following a bumper year for U.S. stock markets — with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting 24,000 for the first time this year — a number of the companies that Kardashian mentioned, have performed strongly over the course of 2017.

Shares of Netflix are up over 51 per cent year-to-date, Apple is more than 47 per cent up year-to-date, and Amazon is up almost 57 per cent year-to-date.

Meantime, Disney will be in focus over the coming year, after news emerged this month that it would be buying Twenty-First Century Fox assets in a deal worth US$52.4 billion in stock.

While stocks may not have been found on everyone’s Christmas lists this year, it seems Kardashian loved the gifts, writing “best husband alert” on the Instagram story post, when showing off the certificates.

Read the original article at CNBC