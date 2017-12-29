Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, plans to tie up with US carrier AT&T to release its flagship smartphone model in February, according to a report by The Information.



The Shenzhen-based telecommunications company has said it will enter the US market next year and will unveil its plans at the CES trade show in Las Vegas in January. Huawei declined to comment on the choice of its US partner.



Partnering with an established telecommunication carrier is crucial to Huawei’s plans to woo US consumers because most phone sales are tied to post-paid contracts. The foray into US will take place amid slowing sales growth as Huawei battles to gain market share among buyers of more expensive smartphones.



Revenue probably rose 15 percent to 600 billion yuan ($92 billion) in 2017, down from 2016 when sales jumped 32 per cent, according to a letter to staff by Huawei’s rotating CEO Ken Hu on Friday. The company estimated that it has shipped a total of 153 million smartphones under the Huawei and Honor brands in 2017, up 9.8 percent from 139.3 million units in 2016.

Huawei launched its flagship Mate 10 series in Munich, Germany, in October this year. Mobile chief Richard Yu Chengdong told reporters that he expects the Mate series to surpass Apple’s iPhone 8 because of longer battery life, faster charging speed and better photography.

The US is a major market for any aspiring global smartphone supplier because its consumers spend more on mobile phones and success there burnishes the brand, according to analysts from Cyzone and IDC Asia-Pacific.

A successful debut in the US would represent a major comeback for Huawei after a House of Representatives intelligence committee report in October 2012 said the company and ZTE Corp posed as threats to national security because of their ties to the Chinese government. It would also validate Huawei’s strategy of making high-end phones priced above US$500 to compete with the likes of Apple’s iPhone X and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.

While Huawei leads sales in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, the privately held company trails both Samsung Electronics and Apple in global mobile handset sales.



Still, Apple still leads the global pack in terms of earning the most profit from the sale of each smartphone.

Apple’s profits far exceed that of its nearest competitors, with the company still able to reap an average of US$151 from each iPhone sale, compared with US$31 for Samsung and between US$13 and US$15 for Huawei and its Chinese rivals Oppo and Vivo.



To ensure it keeps up in the technology race, Huawei this month forged an alliance with Baidu to work on artificial intelligence-powered intelligent devices.