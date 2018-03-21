Tencent Holdings, Asia’s most valuable company, saw its earnings surge in the fourth quarter on the back of its games business, driven by blockbuster smartphone game Honour of Kings.

Martin Lau Chi-ping, the president at Tencent, said at a press conference that the company will step up further investment in long and short-form video, payments, cloud services, artificial intelligence and smart retail.

The Shenzhen-based company, with a market cap worth about US$558 billion as of Wednesday, reported a better-than-expected 98 per cent jump in net profit to 20.8 billion yuan (US$3.3 billion) in the quarter ended December 31 on the back of its strong games business as well as advertising and digital content services.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 51 per cent to 66.4 billion yuan, also beating the estimate.

The fourth quarter also saw monthly active users on Tencent’s do-everything mobile messaging-social network-and-payments platform WeChat, known as Weixin on the mainland reach 988.6 million. It surpassed 1 billion users last month.

Shares of Tencent slipped 0.39 per cent to HK$464.80 at the close of trading on Wednesday before the results were released.

Tencent, which has not had a single sell ratings in two years, also saw its Tencent Video become

the leading online video platform in China, according to Lau. In terms of mobile daily active users, Tencent Video saw a 44 per cent increase in users to 137 million in the fourth quarter.