Opposition MPs and democracy group Bersih 2.0 plan protest at parliament to oppose boundary changes they describe as “the worst case of electoral manipulation in Malaysia’s history”

A year of dread and foreboding in the Malaysian opposition will end this week when Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s government is expected to unleash in Parliament a key weapon in its election arsenal – controversial changes to the country’s electoral map that could torpedo the other side’s best-laid plans.

But lawmakers from the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition told This Week in Asia they were planning to ‘throw in the kitchen sink’ to oppose the new constituency boundaries to be tabled in parliament on Wednesday with a drastic redrawing of dozens of wards in their strongholds.

Opposition MPs and the pro-democracy group Bersih 2.0 say they will stage a protest on Wednesday at the parliament gates to urge the Speaker of Parliament to halt the debate on the changes, which they describe as the worst case of electoral manipulation in the country’s history.

Najib, leader of the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, is nonetheless expected to push the changes through the legislature which his bloc controls.

With the new boundaries ratified, observers say the premier is then likely to dissolve parliament, triggering polls before the beginning of the Islamic holy month in mid May, three months ahead of an August deadline.

Recent Malaysian polls have been tightly contested affairs despite repeated complaints from the opposition of unfair elections.

This year’s contest has garnered particularly strong international interest because it pits Najib, haunted by a series of scandals since he came to power in 2009, against Mahathir Mohamad, the 92-year-old former strongman premier who defected to the opposition last year.

Responding to This Week in Asia queries, a Barisan Nasional spokesman dismissed the opposition’s complaints of electoral manipulation as a strategy to mentally prepare supporters for likely defeat.

“The opposition will continue to say the elections are dirty as this is a tactic that they use to gain sympathy and also give them an excuse when they lose,” said Eric See-To, the Barisan Nasional spokesman.

The new electoral map proposed by the election commission maintains the total number of parliamentary seats at the current 222.

Barisan Nasional currently holds 132 seats, while Pakatan Harapan has 72 seats. The Islamist party Parti Islam SeMalaysia, a member of the opposition until last year, has 13 seats.

Pakatan Harapan’s main grouse is that, in states like Selangor which it governs, seats have been markedly redrawn compared to the boundaries used in the 2013 election.

In the final map to be tabled on Wednesday, the electoral boundaries of some 40 per cent of Selangor’s state and parliamentary seats will be drawn based on a 2016 proposal by the election department.

That is a departure from a revised second proposal tabled last year.

This second proposal saw the election department reverse some changes in the 2016 map after nearly 800 objections from voters and Pakatan Harapan over malapportionment – the creation of constituencies of significantly uneven sizes.

The latest map however reverts to the 2016 version. The reason for this reversal is not addressed in the redelineation report to be tabled in parliament.

Local electoral experts say the election commission – statutorily an independent body – for decades has been lumping largely opposition-leaning ethnic minority and urban voters into highly populated constituencies.

On the other hand, seats in the country’s Malay-populated rural areas – Barisan Nasional’s vote bank – are carved out to have far few voters.

This means a Barisan Nasional candidate in general needs fewer votes than an opposition lawmaker to win elections under the country’s “first-past-the-post” system.

This practice of malapportionment “blatantly defies the principle of one person, one vote, one value,” said Wong Chin Huat, a psephologist with the opposition-funded Penang Institute.

‘KITCHEN SINK APPROACH’

“It’s going to be a ‘kitchen sink’ approach from us. We have no choice … with the latest changes reverting to the 2016 proposal the election will be stolen from right under our noses,” one senior opposition lawmaker told This Week in Asia under condition of anonymity.

Charles Santiago, a Pakatan Harapan MP for the Klang ward in Selangor, said it was “clear the election commission has acted in bad faith”.

The lawmaker is among those calling for the Speaker of Parliament Pandikar Amin Mulia to disallow Wednesday’s debate on the grounds that legal challenges are still pending on the redelineation exercise.

The Court of Appeal, Malaysia's second highest court, was to hear the Selangor state government's appeal against the latest revisions later on Tuesday.

Wong Chen, another Pakatan Harapan lawmaker in the Selangor state, said “international investors should be very concerned if the election is rigged and lacks legitimacy.”

Keen observers of Malaysian politics meanwhile also joined the chorus of complaints over the redelineation exercise.

“It is by the far the worst case of electoral manipulation in Malaysia’s history and one of the most egregious in the world,” said Bridget Welsh, an expert on Malaysian politics based in Italy’s John Cabot University.

Welsh said if ratified, the changes would give Najib a chance to win a two-thirds majority in parliament. Barisan Nasional has not had a parliamentary supermajority since 2008.

Said Welsh: “My estimate is that it will effect one third of the entire seats in favour of the government and shape the state government competitions in six states – Selangor, Perak, Johor, Trengganu, Kelantan and Sabah.”

Wong, the elections expert, said the latest redelineation exercise threatened to make the country “an electoral one-party state where a kleptocrat survives”. Najib’s political opponents have often described him as a “kleptocrat” in the aftermath of the multibillion dollar corruption scandal at the state fund 1MDB in 2015.

Najib has strenuously denied accusations that he funnelled hundreds of millions of dollars from the fund to his personal accounts, even though ongoing international investigations suggest otherwise.

Instead, he has turned public attention towards the country’s economic turnaround after the initial plunge in investor confidence and the value of the Malaysian ringgit following the scandal.

With the parliamentary debate on the new boundaries looming, Barisan Nasional seems keen to stay on message, shrugging off all the opposition rumblings.