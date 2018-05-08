Prime Minister Najib Razak to deliver final rallying call for Wednesday’s election on live television at 10pm tonight; at same time opposition chief Mahathir Mohamad will address voters on Facebook Live

Campaigning in Malaysia’s closest general election in a generation will go down to the wire late on Tuesday with Prime Minister Najib Razak and opposition chief Mahathir Mohamad set to deliver their final rallying calls to voters “live” – and simultaneously – at 10pm local time.

The 65-year-old incumbent, fighting his second general election on Wednesday as prime minister – the first since the 2015 1MDB financial scandal engulfed the country’s politics – will speak from Pekan in the state of Pahang, where he is defending the parliamentary seat he has held since he was 23.

While that speech will be beamed live on state television, Mahathir, 92, will use Facebook Live to reach the country’s 15 million voters from the resort island of Langkawi, from where he is hoping to make a stunning comeback to the apex of power 15 years after he stepped down as prime minister.

Their latest appeals will come not long after Merdeka Centre, the country’s most established political pollster, releases its latest projections on Tuesday evening.

The last edition of its multistage poll released last week predicted Najib’s ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) would extend its 61-year rule of the country, but with its share of the popular vote dropping to 40.3 per cent from the 47.4 per cent garnered in the 2013 election.

Malaysia’s first-past-the-post electoral system came under scrutiny ahead of the polls because of the opposition’s allegations of malapportionment and gerrymandering.

A total of 222 parliament seats and 505 state assembly seats are at stake in Wednesday’s vote, with some 2,333 candidates – including independents – battling to represent the country of 31 million people.

With Mahathir’s defection and an unprecedented number of “national issues” at stake in the Wednesday vote, University of Malaya politics professor Awang Azman Awang Pawi said it was “fair to call this election the country’s most competitive election ever”.

Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, a Kuala Lumpur-based analyst with BowerGroup Asia said economic issues were the “main factor” during campaigning, with the Najib-Mahathir battle “providing the gunpowder”.

With hours to go before polling booths open, both sides were engaged in frenetic campaigning.

Najib, in a statement released late on Monday, slammed what he deemed an election “fought in unfortunate circumstances”.

He accused Mahathir’s coalition of engaging in a “tsunami of fitnah [lies]” during campaigning and questioned the former leader’s unusual alliance with former foes.

Wrote Najib: “Imagine the country in their hands: a group of people who have spent their entire lives attacking each other, who still cannot agree on the most basic of policies, and whose only reason for coming together is to selfishly gain power for themselves.”

With his own seat of Pekan widely viewed as impenetrable, Najib has criss-crossed the country of 13 states. Along with peninsula Malaysia, the premier has spent time in the semi-autonomous Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak, long considered the “fixed deposit” vote banks but now with rumblings that Sabah may be in play.

On the campaign stump, the leader took the twin tracks of promising millions of dollars of fresh incentives and warning voters that a vote for Mahathir’s opposition Pakatan Harapan could mean the bloc’s Chinese-centric Democratic Action Party (DAP) would run the country instead of BN’s main party, the United Malay National Organisation (Umno).

Campaigning by Mahathir and his allies has been equally intense, with thousands descending at their rallies in urban centres like Johor Baru, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kota Kinabalu.

Apart from these events, the opposition fanned out to the country’s rural areas in a bid to win over Malay farmers linked to the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) – viewed by many as a reliable vote bank for Najib’s camp.

The action packed electioneering effort appeared to take a toll on 92-year-old Mahathir by last weekend.

At an election rally in the district of Hulu Kelang in the state of Selangor on Sunday, the opposition chief spoke for just 18 minutes before apologising for cutting short his speech due to a cold.

The leader’s speeches – laced with his trademark wryness and acerbic attacks against Najib – have been lapped up by opposition-leaning urbanites who gave him the biggest headaches when he was the Barisan Nasional leader and premier from 1981 to 2003.

Rising cost of living, grumbling over the six per cent goods and service tax (GST) and an imbalance in development funding between the country’s various states have all been major talking points.

Mahathir has promised to abolish the GST within 100 days of coming to power, even though the tax accounts for some 18.3 per cent of the country’s 240 billion ringgit revenue.

In his statement, Najib said implementing the GST was the “hardest decision” he had taken since coming to power. He said the tax’s implementation in 2015 was necessary to prevent the oil-producing economy from entering a recession following a plunge in crude prices.

Economic issues aside, the election was predestined to be cast as an epic showdown between the country’s two biggest political titans the moment Mahathir announced his re-entry into active politics.

In 2009, six years after handing over power to then premier Abdullah Badawi, Mahathir orchestrated a campaign to oust his successor – whom he claimed was too laid-back to be a national leader.

Enter Najib, the eldest son of the country’s revered second prime minister Abdul Razak. In a country where the ruling elite traverses generations and connections are a currency, the older Razak was ironically the very leader who had shepherded Mahathir back into the main ruling party’s fold in the 1970s, jump-starting his ascent after the trained medical doctor had languished for some years in the political wilderness.

While analysts continue to speculate over the real reason Mahathir decided to wage a gargantuan political battle in his twilight years, the nonagenarian says the reason is self apparent.

Mahathir said he crossed the Rubicon – including allying with arch-rival Anwar Ibrahim, the jailed opposition leader – because of a singular objective of removing a “kleptocratic” Najib from power.

Mahathir’s defection from Umno came soon after Najib sacked four senior ministers in his cabinet for criticising him over his alleged involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal – charges the premier denies.

In campaign speeches Mahathir admits that he was a “dictator”, but adds that he never was a “thief” or “traitor” like Najib.

Former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, Mahathir’s one-time right hand man, said he decided to openly campaign for his old boss after deciding that “enough is enough”.

“I decided to come out because once they [Najib’s camp] don’t respect the law, there is no rule of law in this country, then how are you going to govern?,” he asked This Week in Asia.

The 80-year-old and two other Mahathir-era Umno grandees were sacked by the party last weekend for coming out in support of Pakatan Harapan.

In his blog post on Monday, the premier urged Malaysians to “not be fooled” by his one-time mentor.

“The truth is he is trying to use his former allies, just as they are trying to use him. Their hypocrisy is breathtaking,” Najib wrote.

Awang Azman, a long time observer of the country’s politics, said he sensed calm in the BN camp. He said BN was unfazed by the large crowds Mahathir’s election rallies had garnered.

The politics professor said: “The BN’s strength is not in pulling in large crowds to election rallies. It’s in house-to-house campaigning.”

In the urban centres, the mood is decidedly different.