Voters pour into polling booths to give their verdict on closest election in decades, leaving both Najib Razak’s Barisan Nasional and Mahathir Mohamad’s Pakatan Harapan confident of victory

After a long and bitter campaign, Malaysians on Wednesday turned up to vote in the country’s tense general election in a festive mood, with supporters of Prime Minister Najib Razak and opposition chief Mahathir Mohamad appearing equally unflappable about their side’s chances.

At 1pm, however, the signs were that voter turnout – which the opposition has said is critical in boosting its chances – might not be as high as hoped for, as only 55 per cent of the country’s 14,449,200 voters had cast their ballots compared to 59 per cent at around the same time in the last election in 2013. Projections by the opposition are that a turnout of 90 per cent could help ensure marginal seats tipping over to their side. Voting is due to close at 5pm.

At the start of the day, the two leaders themselves were all smiles as they posed for photographs with supporters outside voting booths in Pekan and Alor Setar, despite complaints from candidates on both their sides that phones were being spammed by calls from unknown overseas numbers. That development prompted Najib to call for “immediate action” from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, which said early signs pointed to a bot attack that was targeting candidates “irrespective of political party”.

Polling data released on Tuesday night by the country’s top political think tank suggested that while Najib’s side had an edge to win a simple majority in the country’s 222-seat parliament, some 37 seats were “toss ups” – meaning there is ample room for his 92-year-old former mentor to spring an upset.

In the parliamentary seat of Lembah Pantai, near Kuala Lumpur, supporters were queuing up to vote as early as 6am, two hours before polling booths opened, campaign staff from the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) and opposition Pakatan Harapan coalitions told This Week in Asia.

The seat, while not a bellwether, is being closely watched because it is a Pakatan Harapan seat that BN is hoping to win back after first ceding it in 2008.

The incumbent Nurul Izzah Anwar – an opposition heavyweight and daughter of jailed democracy icon Anwar Ibrahim – has moved to her father’s old seat in Penang, a strategy analysts say points to anxieties in her camp.

To win the general election, Pakatan Harapan will need to hold on to its urban strongholds in places like Lembah Pantai and simultaneously make significant inroads in BN’s rural strongholds.

“Of course I can feel the mood, it’s everywhere in Malaysia … it’s optimism, it’s a mood for change, it’s a mood that tomorrow is going to be better,” said voter Mohamad Zulkarnain as he arrived to cast his vote at a school within the district, which has a mix of ultra-posh apartments and low-cost flats.

Wong Eng Foo, 66, a volunteer with the BN, said there was a “good mood” in his camp.

“Look around, people are smiling … they come and talk to us and walk into the polling stations,” said Wong, who was manning an information stall for BN voters outside one of Lembah Pantai’s polling stations.

Prime Minister Najib, who cast his ballot in the rural seat of Pekan, Pahang which he has held for the last 42 years, said the campaign had been “quite vicious”.

But “based on facts, inshallah [god willing] I believe the people will vote for BN,” he was quoted as saying after casting his vote.

The 65-year-old premier in a final rally speech on Tuesday night offered three fresh promises to voters if they returned BN to power: public holidays next Monday and Tuesday, a blanket income tax waiver for all Malaysian under the age of 26, and five toll-free days for motorists during the Islamic Eid al-Fitr festival in June.

In a rival speech telecast live on Facebook at the same time, Mahathir urged voters not to be taken in by the incentives.

“Bribes will not last … do not be willing to sacrifice our nation simply because of a small amount of money,” the veteran politician said.

Nurul Izzah Anwar, casting her vote in Lembah Pantai, said the last-minute incentives showed the difference between her bloc and Najib’s.

“I am very optimistic … if you look at last night, what the prime minister said versus [Mahathir], they were worlds apart. One focuses on the future and the other just desperately attempts to buy over voters,” she said.

The relaxed mood on voting day – sharply in contrast to venomous mud slinging by both sides during the campaign – was evident across the national capital.

As it is a public holiday, streets in downtown Kuala Lumpur were less congested while restaurants in the upmarket district of Bangsar were filled with patrons at lunch time, many of whom had voted earlier in the day. Some were taking selfies with their blue ink-stained fingers.



“Once in five years, of course must take selfie lah!” said one voter, who quipped that the indelible ink this time round was “legit”. He said he was able to wipe off the ink easily after voting in the 2013 polls.

Things may not be as light hearted when final results trickle in tonight, however.

Political observers say while the figures released by the Merdeka Centre think tank were in sync with their observations on the ground, the large number of grey, or marginal seats, means the margin of victory for either side will be thin.

The think tank projected Najib’s side to emerge victorious with just 37.3 per cent of the popular vote, down from 47.4 per cent in the 2013 election. It predicted 37 marginal seats, with 100 seats deemed safe for BN and 83 seats deemed safe for Pakatan Harapan.

“Swing seats are up for grabs [and] the opposition should feel confident because of an overall downward voting trend for BN,” said Rashaad Ali, a Malaysian politics observer at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

The emergence of the hardline Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) as a third force besides BN and Pakatan Harapan might “mitigate” the opposition’s gains, the researcher said.

PAS was in the opposition alliance until 2015, before parting ways because its insistence on expanding Islamic sharia law in the country did not sit well with the pact’s pluralist parties.

STATE BY STATE PLAY

In a political contest where 505 state assembly seats in 12 of the country’s 13 states are up for grabs alongside the 222 parliamentary seats, observers say races in the West Malaysia provinces of Kedah, Selangor, Kelantan and Johor are likely to be the most interesting.

The state of Kedah – Mahathir’s home state – could be wrested from BN, according to the Merdeka Centre’s numbers.

It projected Pakatan Harapan to have six safe seats in the province, compared to five for Barisan Nasional, with four others deemed “too close”.

In Johor, the southern state adjacent to Singapore, the think tank predicted a major swing in favour of Pakatan Harapan, with 14 seats deemed safe for the opposition bloc compared to seven for Barisan Nasional. Barisan Nasional won 21 of 26 parliament seats in 2013.

While Merdeka Centre’s figures centred on parliamentary seats – and not state assembly seats – observers say any swing will see support sway on both fronts as Malaysian voters rarely choose state and national representatives of different political affiliations.

Political observer Mustafa Izzuddin predicted Johor would remain in BN hands despite the Merdeka Centre forecasts.

“There will not be the Malay tsunami required for Pakatan to win the state,” he said, referring to opposition hopes that Johor’s large rural Malay population would switch allegiances.

Nationally, the Singapore-based researcher said his projection was for Najib to “emerge victorious by garnering at least a simple majority of 112 parliamentary seats”.

Local media say final results may come in as early as 10pm.