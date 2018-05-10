The prime minister concedes his Barisan Nasional coalition has lost but in a defiant speech says it is the country’s king who will decide who leads the nation

Malaysia on Thursday woke up to the prospect of a seismic shift in its politics after the general election defeat of the long-ruling Barisan Nasional coalition helmed by Prime Minister Najib Razak.

In its place, the Pakatan Harapan bloc led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad garnered a simple majority in parliament as it emerged victorious in 113 out of 222 seats, enough to form the next government.



KING WILL DECIDE WHO GOVERNS MALAYSIA

Najib, speaking at a brief press conference on Thursday morning, conceded his coalition had not won a simple majority, but added that no other party had either.

Instead, he said the country’s constitutional king Muhammad V had the sole discretion of deciding who will be premier.



“I accept the verdict of the people and BN is committed to respecting the principle of parliamentary democracy,” Najib said, flanked by top lieutenants.

Najib’s comments allude to the fact that Mahathir’s four-party Pakatan Harapan bloc is not formally registered as a coalition.

The election commission allowed the four parties to run under a single banner, but under the law, they remain distinct entities.

The defeated premier’s statement – he did not take questions from reporters – immediately sparked confusion online, with many wondering if he left room for further political manoeuvres to stay in power.

Mahathir, 92, the country’s premier from 1981 to 2003 and Najib ex-mentor, has been declared as the preferred choice of the Pakatan Harapan camp and early Thursday had said he was preparing to be sworn in. No sign of that happening has emerged since then.

Pakatan Harapan governed just two of the country’s 13 states – Selangor and Penang.

After last night’s vote, however, it holds the majority of parliament seats in the states of Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Selangor, Perak and Kedah and Penang.

It looks set to form the provincial governments in five of these seven states, with Perak and Kedah poised to have hung state assemblies.

BN, which won 79 parliamentary seats, retained the states of Pahang, Perlis and the Borneo state of Sarawak.

BN and Pakatan Harapan’s informal ally in Sabah, Parti Warisan Sabah, have an equal number of seats in the state assembly, which means the province is also staring at the prospect of a hung state legislature.



In his remarks on Thursday, Najib said the verdict showed he and BN had no intention to “steal” the election as earlier alleged by Mahathir and his allies.

The BN leader touted his economic track record, including the addition of three million new jobs since he came to power in 2009, and said he “tried his best”.



“I would like to thank all leaders of BN at national and grass roots level for their hard work in conducting activities,” he said.





