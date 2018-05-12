The newly elected Malaysian prime minster announces several key positions in his administration, including the first ethnic Chinese finance minister in 44 years

Hong Kong-based Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok will sit on a special panel set up to study governance issues in Malaysia during the transition of power, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday as he announced a Cabinet line-up that included the country’s first ethnic Chinese finance minister in 44 years.

Kuok, 94, will be part of a Council of Eminent Persons set up to advise the government in an interim period when the tenures of civil service chiefs running ministries are reviewed by the newly elected Pakatan Harapan government, Mahathir said in a press conference.

Others in the council include the country’s former top central banker Zeti Akhtar Aziz, Hassan Marican, the former head of state oil firm Petronas Hassan Marican , former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, and prominent local economist K.S. Jomo.

Mahathir said the council was necessary as official investigate whether top civil servants leading ministries were involved in “wrongdoing” committed under the tenure of former leader Najib Razak.

Mahathir said he last met Kuok four years ago.

Kuok, who is ranked Malaysia’s richest man by Forbes came under fire from the deposed Najib’s Barisan Nasional coalition before the May 9 election because of hard-hitting criticism about the ruling bloc in his memoirs released last year.

Nazri Aziz, one of Najib’s lieutenants, called Kuok a “coward” who was “hiding behind a wall in Hong Kong”.

For added measure, the long-time ally of Prime Minister Najib Razak used a highly derogatory term for effeminate men to describe the nonagenarian in his rant – which centred on allegations that the tycoon was funding the opposition.

Kuok forcefully denied the accusations and threatened legal action, even as he refused to be drawn into trading insults.

In his memoirs, Kuok wrote about his ready access to Malaysia’s early leaders, including founding premier Tunku Abdul Rahman, and the second prime minister Abdul Razak, Najib’s father.



The book revealed how the Johor Baru-born magnate followed developments in Malaysia closely even after he moved to Hong Kong in the 1970s.



Kuok for the first time also shared that he had unsuccessfully attempted to convince the third prime minister Hussein Onn to unwind the country’s affirmative action policy for Malays in favour of meritocracy.

Mahathir also announced four new members of his Cabinet. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of the jailed democracy icon Anwar Ibrahim, was named deputy prime minister. Lim Guan Eng, the immediate past chief minister of the state of Penang, was named the finance minister. Mohammad Sabu, leader of Pakatan Harapan constituent party Amanah, was named defence minister.

Muhyiddin Yassin, a former deputy to Najib and now leader of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Malaysian United Indigenous Party) was named as the interior minister.

Asked by a Chinese journalist how he felt about being the first ethnic Chinese to be made finance minister in 44 years, Lim said: “I’m sorry, I am not Chinese … I’m Malaysian”.

Mahathir, meanwhile, confirmed he ordered immigration officials to bar Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor from leaving the country as they were “a lot of complaints against him”. “We don’t want to be saddled with the problem of extradition,” he said.

Mahathir’s government say they will launch full investigations into the role of Najib and others in his government in the multibillion dollar 1MDB scandal. The former premier has strenuously denied claims he funnelled some 2.6 billion ringgit of funds from the state investment arm into his personal accounts.